Taj Gibson's Injury Status For New York Knicks-Indiana Pacers Game

By Ben Stinar
 7 days ago
The New York Knicks have listed their veteran forward Taj Gibson as questionable for the game with the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday evening.

The status of Gibson for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from Fred Katz of The Athletic.

Gibson has played in five games this season, and is averaging 4.6 points and 4.4 rebounds per game.

The Knicks have a 5-2 record, and the Pacers have a 2-6 record.

  • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
  • Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
  • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

