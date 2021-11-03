Taj Gibson's Injury Status For New York Knicks-Indiana Pacers Game

The New York Knicks have listed their veteran forward Taj Gibson as questionable for the game with the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday evening.

The status of Gibson for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from Fred Katz of The Athletic.

Gibson has played in five games this season, and is averaging 4.6 points and 4.4 rebounds per game.

The Knicks have a 5-2 record, and the Pacers have a 2-6 record.

