CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Uranium Stock Energy Fuels Jumped Again Today

By Rich Smith
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 7 days ago

What happened

Investors in uranium miner Energy Fuels (NYSEMKT:UUUU) are having a good week so far. The stock rose another 10.7% through 12:30 p.m. Wednesday on top of Tuesday's 1.7% gain.

Its quarterly results appear to be the reason.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KlCgJ_0clSwaE000
Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Ahead of its third-quarter report, analysts had forecast that Energy Fuels would report a $0.02 per share loss on sales of just $700,000. As it turned out, though, Energy Fuels beat expectations on the top line with sales of $715,000, helped by both the rising price of mined uranium and also the company's recent foray into mining rare earth metals, which accounted for more than one-third of its revenues in the quarter.

On the bottom line, things didn't work out quite so well, with Energy Fuels booking a $0.05 per share loss.

Now what

Management noted that "costs incurred in ramping up our mixed rare earth element ("REE") carbonate ("RE Carbonate") production at the White Mesa Mill in Utah" contributed to the larger-than-expected loss, even as rare earth sales plumped out the top line. Without the contribution from this relatively new business, the company's revenues actually would have declined year over year despite the rising price of uranium.

Thus, it's debatable whether Energy Fuels' foray into rare earths is a good thing or a bad thing for the company. Management seems convinced this is the right direction to go, however, and says it "is in the process of ramping up to expected commercial-scale production of [rare earths] Carbonate in Q1-2021, and began deliveries of this intermediate REE product to a separation facility in Europe in July 2021."

The company gave no specific guidance as to what it expects to book in sales or earnings. But if you're wondering where Energy Fuels is headed, the answer seems to be toward more rare earths mining.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Don't Wait for a Market Crash to Buy This Cheap Stock

Brazilian fintech PagSeguro Digital is posting enormous growth. The company was recently set back by a new law capping revenue growth on one of its products. The rest of its business is chugging along nicely, and the company sees a hedge against the new law in its operations. A market...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why AerSale Stock Fell Today

AerSale had been a strong performer since making its public debut last December, but lost altitude on Wednesday following its earnings report. The lightly-followed company reported soft revenue and lowered full-year guidance due to the timing of aircraft monetization. What happened. Used-plane repair and salvage specialist AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) was one...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Inovio Stock Is Rising Today

The FDA lifted a partial clinical hold on testing of INO-4800, clearing the way for a U.S. phase 3 study. Inovio continues to test its COVID-19 vaccine candidate in other countries. The company expects to report interim efficacy results in the first half of 2022. What happened. Shares of Inovio...
STOCKS
mining-technology.com

Uranium Energy to take over Uranium One Americas

Uranium Energy (UEC) has agreed to acquire Uranium One Americas (U1A) in a deal that will result in the formation of the largest US uranium mining company. The deal consideration includes $112m in cash and the replacement of $19m in reclamation bonding. U1A owns seven uranium projects in the Powder...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
The Motley Fool

Why Fiverr International Stock Skyrocketed Today

Fiverr delivered solid bottom-line earnings, while the Street had expected a net loss. The gig economy is going strong. Fiverr is both driving the revolution and reaping its benefits. What happened. Shares of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) rose as much as 22.5% on Wednesday morning, boosted by a robust earnings report....
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Nvidia Stock Slumped Today

"Buy the rumor, sell the news." That appears to be investors' motto today, as shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) suffer through their second day of declines since CEO Jensen Huang's keynote presentation at the virtual GPU Technology Conference yesterday. As of 11:30 a.m. EST, shares of the artificial intelligence and graphics...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Agrify Stock Dropped on Wednesday

Agrify sells equipment for cannabis companies to do vertical indoor farming. Shares of Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) are dropping on Wednesday after the company reported disappointing earnings results for the third quarter. The stock was down as much as 24.3% today, and as of 11:16 a.m. EST, it was down 20%. So...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Sank Today

Recursion met analysts' bottom-line estimates in Q3 but missed revenue expectations. As a clinical-stage biotech, the company's financial results aren't all that important at this point. Investors were also perhaps concerned that CEO Chris Gibson plans to sell some of his shares. What happened. Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) sank...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uranium Mining#Stock#Nysemkt#Management#The White Mesa Mill#Energy Fuels#Ree
The Motley Fool

Why Sierra Wireless Stock Jumped Higher Today

Revenue fell 27% over the year-ago quarter, but it was better than analysts expected. Manufacturing constraints are gradually improving. Management expects fourth-quarter revenue to be roughly flat compared to Q4 2020. What happened. Shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) were trading up 13.2% as of 2:15 p.m. EST on Wednesday, despite...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why PubMatic Stock Exploded Higher on Wednesday

Shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) charged sharply higher Wednesday, surging as much as 33.2%. As of 11:55 a.m. EST, the stock was up 28.7%. The catalyst that drove the digital advertiser higher was third-quarter financial results that came in above even the most bullish estimates. So what. PubMatic delivered revenue of...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Chainlink Soared More Than 11% Today

Chainlink (CRYPTO:LINK), an oracle network used to support the integration of off-chain and on-chain data, has been making headlines of late. Indeed, the requirement many decentralized finance (DeFi) projects have to integrate blockchain technologies with off-chain data sources is growing. And Chainlink is a leading protocol allowing for the smooth integration of the real world and the digital world.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Stem Shares Jumped Today

Stem shares are down 30% from July highs, but management paints a bright picture looking ahead. Stem (NYSE:STEM), maker of smart battery storage solutions, reported record revenue and assets under management (AUM) in its third-quarter financial results last night, sending shares as much as 13% higher Wednesday morning. As of 2:50 p.m. EST, Stem stock was still 5.75% higher on the day.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
The Motley Fool

Here's Why Doximity Stock Is Down Today

Doximity issued a glowing quarterly earnings report after the market closed on Tuesday, but investors looked past the results. The stock is falling today in response to the impending expiration of a lock-up agreement currently keeping inside investors from selling their shares. What happened. Shares of Doximity (NYSE:DOCS) are falling...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why ATI Physical Therapy Stock Rocketed 35% Today

Shares of ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) stock roared ahead 35.3% through noon EST Wednesday. And why wouldn't they?. On the one hand, the PT chain missed analyst forecasts for $159.6 million in third-quarter revenue by a smidge, reporting $159 million, instead. On the other hand, though, ATI pared its net losses significantly, if only sequentially. That seems to have been good enough news for investors, though.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Perrigo's Stock Is Plunging Today

Shares of drug company Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) are down 11.8% as of midday Wednesday following the release of disappointing third-quarter earnings and equally disappointing guidance. So what. For the three-month span ending in early October, Dublin-based Perrigo turned $1.04 billion worth of revenue into operating income of $438 million. The top...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why RingCentral Stock Jumped 28% Higher This Morning

RingCentral expects about 30% year-over-year revenue growth for the fourth quarter. Shares of cloud communications company RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) were up 27% today as of 12:25 p.m. EST. The reason is an exceptional third-quarter 2021 update. The company's total revenue was up 37% year over year to $415 million, and adjusted earnings per share were up 38% to $0.36.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Palantir Stock Dropped Today

Shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) fell 7% on Wednesday, following bearish analyst commentary. Palantir's revenue climbed 36% year over year to $392 million in the third quarter. That marked a notable deceleration from the 49% growth the data software provider delivered in the second quarter. The slowdown was enough for...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Sotera Health Stock Is Falling Today

Sotera beat expectations with its Q3 revenue and earnings. However, the company lowered the upper end of its full-year revenue guidance range. Overall, Sotera's business continues to perform well despite some COVID-19 headwinds. What happened. Shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) were falling 8.6% as of 12:36 p.m. EST on Wednesday...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Investors Are Pumping the Brakes on Hyliion Holdings Today

The company beat expectations on the bottom line. Supply chain delays are affecting the company's production schedule. After climbing nearly 5% through the first two days of the week, shares of Hyliion Holdings (NYSE:HYLN) are moving in reverse today as shareholders dig through the company's third-quarter earnings report, which was released after the market closed yesterday. Although the company exceeded analysts' bottom-line expectation, investors weren't impressed, expressing concern over the supply chain challenges facing the company.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why SailPoint Stock Jumped on Wednesday

SailPoint's third-quarter revenue and adjusted earnings per share both beat analysts' consensus forecasts. Management expects strong growth rates "for the foreseeable future." Shares of software-as-a-service company SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) surged higher on Wednesday, climbing as much as 31.5%. As of 11:15 a.m. EST today, shares were still up 22.3%. The...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
138K+
Followers
67K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy