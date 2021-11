This post may contain affiliate links, please see our privacy policy for details. Our 2021 Thanksgiving Menu and Guide – the make ahead menu!. Excited to share our 2021 Thanksgiving menu and guide with you guys! This year I’m focusing in on make-ahead recipes, with tried and true classics…and a few new fun ones too. These are the recipes we all want to see most on our Thanksgiving table, but with a few surprises. We’ve got everything from cocktails to desserts, from buttery mashed potatoes to extra crispy sweet potatoes. We’ve included recipes like homemade parker house rolls, my favorite harvest salad, pudding pie, cranberry-thyme smash, and so much more.

RECIPES ・ 7 DAYS AGO