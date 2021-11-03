CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Prospect, IL

Mount Prospect Community Band finally returns Nov. 7

Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCelebrate the return of the Mount Prospect Community Band as they perform their first concert in more than 18 months. Titled "The Show Must Go On," the concert features medleys from highly successful shows such as "Fiddler on the Roof," "Kiss Me Kate," and "West Side Story," as well as some...

