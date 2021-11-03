Mount Prospect Community Band finally returns Nov. 7

Update: Out of an abundance of caution and with guidance from emergency management professionals, Aurora's Veterans Day parade scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 11, has been canceled due to forecasted rain and high winds. The ceremony, which would follow the parade, has been moved indoors to Aurora City Hall, 44 E. Downer Place, and will begin at 11 a.m. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. Priority seating will be given to veterans and their families. "While my fellow veterans and I served in all types of weather, we want to make sure veterans are thanked and honored in the safest manner possible here at home," said Aurora Mayor Richard C. Irvin, an Army veteran. "We look forward to recognizing those who served our country and invite the community to watch the ceremony online."

AURORA, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO