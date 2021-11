AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo was LIVE inside the Las Vegas Convention Center for the 2021 SEMA Show. It was every car enthusiast’s dream. There were thousands of aftermarket parts and accessories for both classic cars and performance vehicles. In this video, watch for the unveiling of the Ford F-100 Eluminator truck with an electric motor plus Keith Urban’s restored 1969 Ford Mustang. You’ll see remarks by Urban himself and car enthusiast Jay Leno. In addition, we’ll show you the all-new 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 sports car. Also, look for the Toyota Tacoma “Tacozilla” camper and the Toyota GR Supra Sport Top. All that and more in this great video!

