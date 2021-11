It was a good night for City Council incumbents in Keene on Tuesday, with nine of the 11 seats up for grabs going to the person who already holds it. However, the council did gain two new members — both of whom have already served. Kris Roberts was elected to represent Ward 1, while the last of five available at-large council seats went to Mike Giacomo, who was a Ward 3 councilor until July, when he resigned after moving to Ward 5.

