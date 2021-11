In less than six weeks, a derisively tongue-in-cheek chant has taken over the United States, from sports stadiums to the halls of Congress -- "Let's go Brandon!" NASCAR president Steve Phelps also warned Friday that his organization would not tolerate its logo being associated with the insulting slogan, which has been repeated in sports stadiums across the United States, particularly NASCAR circuits.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO