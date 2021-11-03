CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baker County Schools having tardy issues, asks for help from parents

 7 days ago
In a letter addressed to parents and guardians on Monday, Baker County Schools asked for help in response to an issue of children being late to school.

Principal Boyd Williamson reminded parents and guardians in the letter that school begins at 8 a.m. for Baker County Schools.

Williamson also added that students who are not in their classroom or assigned area by 8 a.m. will be marked tardy and every three tardies mean the placement of three days in the Academy.

If you have any questions, Principal Williamson said to come to see him.

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

