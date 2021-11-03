CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 10 most popular items from the Scott Brothers collection at QVC

By Marissa Miller
 7 days ago
Make your home Property Brothers-approved with these QVC picks. Reviewed.com

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

You may recognize the Scott Brothers from their binge-worthy hit TV show Property Brothers, or their catchy and heartfelt pop, rock and country singles as part of a musical duo . Now, you can steal their style through their home décor line available at QVC . The best items to shop from their line are both practical and affordable, from butter-soft bath towels to whimsical and festive décor. Ready to turn your home into a Scott Brothers’-approved sanctuary? Right this way.

1. These super-soft sheets

Credit: Scott Living These super-soft sheets are what dreams are made of. Reviewed.com

A set of proper sheets might just be what’s standing between you and a great night’s sleep. Scott Living’s FlexiFit technology is designed to fit snugly, so you never have to come into contact with your bare mattress again (cringe!). The 400-thread count set includes a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and two pillowcases in calming sleep-inducing hues of seaglass and blush pearl. The best part? They’re also designed to keep you warm in the winter and cool in the summer.

As a best-selling item from the Scott Living collection, customers rave over how well they fit over the mattress and regulate body temperature: “These are the best sheets I’ve ever had. I love the way the fitted sheets are made with different fabric on the top and bottom. They are a must-have.”

Get Scott Living 400 Thread Count HygroCotton Tencel Sheets for $56.45

2. These durable bath towels

Credit: Scott Living Bathe your skin in the plush feel of these cotton bath sheets. Reviewed.com

The feeling you get after a bath or shower is almost as crucial as the scrub-down itself. Drape your skin in these 100 percent cotton towels that each measure a generous 35 by 70 inches. They come in stunning pale hues to outfit any bathroom décor scheme like taupe and light grey. Fans of these towels say they hit every mark, from their absorbency to comfort: “This is the second time I’ve ordered these towels. These bath sheets are great as they absorb well, cover all of you to keep you warm, and also dry quickly.”

Get the Scott Living Set of 2 HygroCotton Bath Sheets for $39.37

3. This popular down comforter

Credit: Scott Living Fall asleep enveloped in this all-season down comforter with a near-perfect rating. Reviewed.com

The operating word in comforter is comfort—and that’s exactly what this Scott Living variety delivers. Designed for both full and queen-sized beds, the 90 by 90-inch comforter is filled with 43 ounces of white down fiber. Its 330-thread count cotton material is great for all-season use, and you can drape it bare over your bed for that luxurious hotel suite aesthetic, or wrap it in a duvet cover of your choice for a personalized look. Reviewers say it’s the ideal comforter no matter your climate, and that it’s not too heavy or suffocating.

Get the Full/Queen All-Season Goose Feather/Down Comforter for $168.57

4. This plush set of pillows

Credit: Scott Living Stay warm in the winter and cool in the summer with these jumbo pillows. Reviewed.com

Lay your weary head to rest on these jumbo pillows, clocking in at 20 by 28 inches. They’re double-sided for year-round use, with a cooling fabric for the summer and a 233-thread count material for the winter. They’re filled with 100 percent white goose feather and encased in 100 percent cotton for a soft feeling that both cradles and supports your head. Reviewers say the pillows have permanently converted them to goose feather pillows: “These pillows are a little bit of heaven while you sleep,” says one 5-star customer.

Get the Scott Living Cool/Warm Pillow 2-Pack for $66.08

5. These melamine plates for entertaining

Credit: Scott Living These contemporary melamine plates serve great looks and practicality for your next soiree. Reviewed.com

Whether you’re feeding a large crowd indoors or outdoors, melamine plates are always great to have on hand because they’re low-maintenance, resist scuffs and cracking, and come in stunning patterns. Each set comes with four plates measuring 10 inches in diameter boasting an eye-catching color-blocked design in four stunning colors like hibiscus and jade.

Of these dishwasher-safe plates, one reviewer shares why they’re an entertaining essential: “I got these for when guests come over. I don't want to use heavy stoneware dishes and paper plates aren't always strong enough to stand up to use (for example, when you've barbequed and now people are cutting steaks, and cutting through the plates). These are perfect. It's a bit of a thicker melamine plate but it isn't heavy, and they are a nice large size. They’re also easy to clean and reuse.”

Get the Scott Living Set of 4 10.75-inch Melamine Plates for $19.95

6. These classy area rugs

Credit: Scott Living This practical and stylish area rug makes for the perfect finishing touch to your living space. Reviewed.com

Fewer things tie a room together quite like a sophisticated area rug. You won’t be disappointed by Scott Living’s selection of options, which each share a glowing 5-star rating. These versatile low-pile rugs are power loomed for a durable texture that’ll last decades, and made of a 100 percent nylon material with a latex backing to resist sliding on hardwood floors. The geometric patterns work to enliven any room in your home from the bedroom to the living room.

7. This comfortable hybrid mattress

Credit: Scott Living This hybrid mattress supports all types of sleepers while providing a comfortable and safe sleeping environment. Reviewed.com

Experts advise replacing your mattress every six to eight years—if you’re due for a change, look no further than this hybrid mattress made of super-soft memory foam and supportive spring coils to reduce sway and motion transfer (ideal if your sleeping partner tends to fidget in their sleep). It’s complete with an antimicrobial agent made of copper and silver to prevent odors and reduce bacteria and boasts a medium firmness most sleepers will love.

Get the Scott Living Hybrid Clean Comfort Queen Mattress by Restonic for $985.67

8. This plush mattress pad

Credit: Scott Living Two inches of a plush polyester and Tencel fill turn your old mattress into a full-body pillow. Reviewed.com

If purchasing a whole new mattress won’t work for you, Scott Living offers a viable alternative: their mattress pad breathes new life into any old mattress with its two inches of Tencel and polyester fill. The exterior is a 255 thread count cotton fabric that stretches over a queen sized bed to prevent it from rolling off. While it’s machine washable, dry cleaning is recommended. Reviewers seem to agree its improved the quality of their sleep, with one comparing it to "sleeping on a cloud."

Get the Scott Living Gusset Tencel/Poly Mattress Pad for $89.49

9. This festive reindeer platter

Credit: Scott Living You need this holiday-chic Scott Living reindeer plate. Reviewed.com

‘Tis the season to ramp up the festive décor, and there’s no better way to do that than with Scott Living’s charming reindeer platter. This large ceramic plate measures 12 inches in diameter, and is perfect to place your holiday cookies on when your guests arrive—great for adding a level of sophistication to your Christmas party.

Get the Scott Living 12-inch Round Holiday Platter for $30.61

10. This elegant LED lantern

Credit: Scott Living This lovely brushed gold-toned lantern lightens up any space in more ways than one. Reviewed.com

Set the mood during your indoor our outdoor affair with Scott Living’s best-selling LED lantern. The rounded lamp is bedecked in elegant fan-shaped brushed gold-toned leaves and houses a flameless LED candle for safe use around children and pets. It has a five hour on and 19 hour off timer so you can set it and forget it, and measures 11 inches in diameter to make a serious statement no matter where you place it.

Get the Scott Living Indoor/Outdoor Large 11-inch Gingko LED Lantern for $27.52

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: The 10 most popular items from the Scott Brothers collection at QVC

