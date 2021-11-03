CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Shred For Red cancer fundraiser on Deer Valley’s Opening Day

By TownLift // Michele Roepke
TownLift
TownLift
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lG85k_0clSu4KX00

PARK CITY, Utah — Shred For Red is an annual, on-mountain event to spread awareness and raise funds to eradicate blood cancers, all while skiing. This one-day event will take place Saturday, December 4 at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ItjS8_0clSu4KX00
Olympians participating. Photo: Shred For Red

All proceeds raised benefit The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and their fight to end blood cancer. Eligible participants will get a day on the slopes which include a full-day lift ticket to Deer Valley, on-mountain activities, and access to the exclusive après-ski reception. Top fundraising teams will also be invited to the VIP Reception at the St. Regis at Deer Valley on December 3 and will have the opportunity to have a Winter Olympian join their team. This experience is family-friendly and open to skiers of all abilities.

Registrants get a chance to win by completing challenges on the hill.

Olympians/Paralympians/Hall of Famers participating:

“We hope you will join us on the slopes in our quest to “shred” blood cancers once and for all,” is Shred For Red’s motto.

There is no limit as to how many people may be on one team, in fact, there are incentives for larger groups.

The fundraising minimum deadline to meet is $500 per adult/$300 per youth 12 and under by Wednesday, December 1st.

Shred For Red t-shirts are available.

People don’t have to be skiers to donate.

Register for the event by clicking here.


Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park City, UT
Local
Utah Society
Local
Utah Health
Park City, UT
Society
State
Utah State
Park City, UT
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer Valley#Childhood Cancer#Nordic#Emergency Department#Shred For Red
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
Society
TownLift

SNAPPED: Field of Flags at City Park

PARK CITY, Utah — The National Ability Center along with Park City Municipal hosted a ceremony celebrating Veterans Day on Wednesday morning. At the event, Mayor-elect Nann Worel talked about […]
PARK CITY, UT
TownLift

TownLift

Park City, UT
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
253K+
Views
ABOUT

TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

 https://townlift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy