Shred For Red cancer fundraiser on Deer Valley’s Opening Day

PARK CITY, Utah — Shred For Red is an annual, on-mountain event to spread awareness and raise funds to eradicate blood cancers, all while skiing. This one-day event will take place Saturday, December 4 at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah.

All proceeds raised benefit The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and their fight to end blood cancer. Eligible participants will get a day on the slopes which include a full-day lift ticket to Deer Valley, on-mountain activities, and access to the exclusive après-ski reception. Top fundraising teams will also be invited to the VIP Reception at the St. Regis at Deer Valley on December 3 and will have the opportunity to have a Winter Olympian join their team. This experience is family-friendly and open to skiers of all abilities.

Registrants get a chance to win by completing challenges on the hill.

Olympians/Paralympians/Hall of Famers participating:

“We hope you will join us on the slopes in our quest to “shred” blood cancers once and for all,” is Shred For Red’s motto.

There is no limit as to how many people may be on one team, in fact, there are incentives for larger groups.

The fundraising minimum deadline to meet is $500 per adult/$300 per youth 12 and under by Wednesday, December 1st.

Shred For Red t-shirts are available.

People don’t have to be skiers to donate.

Register for the event by clicking here.

