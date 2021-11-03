CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Cavs Lauri Markkanen enters NBA's health and safety protocol

By Camryn Justice
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 7 days ago
The Cleveland Cavaliers are down another forward after Lauri Markkanen entered the NBA's health and safety protocol Wednesday morning.

He will miss Wednesday night's game against the Portland Trail Blazers, and likely more, while in protocol.

Early in his first season with the Cavs, Markkanen is averaging 12.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.

Markkanen is the second Cavs' forward to enter the health and safety protocol, with Kevin Love entering on Monday.

According to the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols, fully vaccinated players, in most cases, do not have to quarantine after exposure to COVID-19. Unvaccinated players flagged by contact tracing are required to to quarantine for seven days.

In September, Cavs general manager said that the entire team would soon be fully vaccinated.

The Cavs said the team will provide further updates at the appropriate time.

RELATED: Kevin Love ruled out after entering NBA's health and safety protocol

ClutchPoints

RUMOR: The real reason Nets star Kyrie Irving is not getting vaccinated

Kyrie Irving has been the face of the anti-vaccine resistance in the NBA. However, it seems the Brooklyn Nets superstar is not against the COVID-19 vaccine after all. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the real reason Irving is not getting vaccinated is because he doesn’t like it that people are getting fired from their jobs due to the mandates in different cities. Per The Athletic’s source, Irving wants to use the platform he has to give a voice to those people who have their livelihoods affected because of the imposed vaccine rules.
NBA
firstsportz.com

Watch: Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart Fight during Nets vs Pistons Clash

Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart fight was one of the most looked upon moments from the Nets vs Pistons most recent clash. With game being as tight and as compact as it was, Nets’ big man Blake Griffin and Pistons’ Center Isaiah Stewart were almost on the verge of throwing hands at one another, but it seemed like after the initial contact the former player decided to pull out of the action, giving more importance of his presence on the court.
NBA
rolling out

Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire signs NBA contract

Zaire Wade, the son of Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade, has signed a contract with the Utah Jazz’s minor league affiliate. The younger Wade, 19, graduated from high school in 2020 and will sign with the Salt Lake City Stars, a team in the G-League. The move comes less than a year after the retired D-Wade became part owner of the Jazz.
NBA
AllLakers

Lakers: Five Possible Russ Trades

New Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook was always going to be a bit of an awkward fit with incumbent superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Just how awkward the fit could get was on display during his regular season debut Tuesday night, in a performance so bad that James had to console him.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen A. Smith Says "It's Over" Between Michael Jordan And Scottie Pippen

Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen won 6 championships together on the Chicago Bulls. There is no doubt that they are one of the most iconic duos in NBA history, and their partnership was crucial to the Bulls being able to form what is widely viewed as the most dominant dynasty ever.
NBA
