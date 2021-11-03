Gus Forsling: Florida’s offensive defenseman

John Carlson should be the Washington Capitals’ best defenseman, but in fact he’s been the team’s worst defenseman through the month of October. Through one month of the regular season, it’s clear that John Carlson has been the team’s worst defenseman. The Washington Capitals are 5-0-3 and despite injuries to Nicklas Backstrom and T.J. Oshie, the 2021-2022 season looks to be promising. Alex Ovechkin is tied for the league lead in points with 15 and leads the league in goals at nine. Yeah, he’s 36-years-old, so what? His linemate, Evgeny Kuznetsov is answering all of his doubters and looks poised to have a career-year, potentially eclipsing 100 points for the first time in his career. Then, there’s John Carlson. Despite scoring the game-winning goal on the power play last night against the Arizona Coyotes, he has been a huge disappointment throughout the month of October.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO