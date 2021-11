The Thumper is a brand new single-shot grenade launcher that is now available as a secondary weapon for free in COD Mobile Season 9. It’s lethal at close range but a little limited in firepower as only two rounds are available to the players in Call of Duty Mobile Multiplayer matches. The base version of the gun is available in the “Outta the Way!” seasonal challenge for free while the paid legendary version is available in the “UNHINGED JOKESTER DRAW” along with the Gunzo-Devil Jester skin and other rewards.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO