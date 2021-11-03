CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oscoda County, MI

District library updates

By Amy Hensel
oscodaherald.com
 7 days ago

FAIRVIEW — Last month, Comins Township and Oscoda County agreed to partner with...

www.oscodaherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

Musk sells about $5B in Tesla shares

Elon Musk sold about $5 billion in Tesla shares this week as he exercised stock options. The share sales were revealed in regulatory filings late Wednesday. The sales will cover tax obligations for stock options granted to Musk in September. He exercised options to buy just over 2.1 million shares for $6.24 each. The company's stock closed Wednesday at $1,067.95 per share.
STOCKS
NBC News

Paul Rudd is named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive 2021

People has named Paul Rudd the Sexiest Man Alive in 2021. The actor's charming magazine cover was unveiled on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" Tuesday night as part of an elaborate prerecorded scene in which Colbert acted as a "sexiness adjudicator" before finally announcing Rudd's new title. The 52-year-old...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Comins Township, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Fairview, MI
County
Oscoda County, MI
The Hill

Rittenhouse takes stand in risky move by defense

Kyle Rittenhouse took the stand in his homicide trial on Wednesday after fatally shooting two people and injuring another during protests in Kenosha, Wis., last summer, a risky move by the defense that featured at-times emotional testimony from the now-18-year-old. Rittenhouse, who said he fired his AR-15 in self-defense, faces...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hill

SpaceX launches night flight sending crew to Space Station

SpaceX launched its fifth human spaceflight mission on Wednesday at 9:04 p.m., sending four astronauts to the International Space Station to replace a recently returned crew. The crew — European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Matthias Maurer and NASA astronauts Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn and Kayla Barron — took off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bookkeeping#The Oscoda County Library#The Comins Township Board

Comments / 0

Community Policy