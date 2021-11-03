CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fun Packaging at Luxe Pack New York's Exploratorium

beautypackaging.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLuxe Pack New York's 'Exploratorium' section featured a slew of packages from exhibitors, and guests had the opportunity to 'play' with each one. The Exploratorium showcased new materials, shapes, and colors, and more. "Tangibility is key when trying to create a consumer experience," show organizers...

www.beautypackaging.com

INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newness#Exploratorium#Design#Golden Arrow#Dapy#Chinese#Hct Group#Nate Packaging#Luxe Pack New York
