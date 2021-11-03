CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

COVID-19 Vaccinations for Younger Children Begins This Week

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz said Wednesday health care providers and others will begin vaccinating 5- to 11-year-old children this week, now that the Pfizer coronavirus shot has received federal approval. The vaccine will arrive in waves this week and that Minnesota providers have ordered as...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Side effects of the COVID vaccine in kids under 12

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. On Tuesday, the FDA advisory panel backed emergency authorization of a 10-microgram dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, which is equivalent to one-third of the dose given to adults. If the FDA and CDC follow the recommendations of the panel, a vaccine for younger children is expected to be available by the end of next week.
KIDS
CBS LA

St. Johns Well Child And Family Center Kickoffs ‘Vaccine Roadshow’ In Push To Vaccinate Kids Ages 5 To 11-Years-Old

COMPTON (CBSLA) – A healthcare center teamed up with a local school district in a big push to get COVID-19 vaccinations to children ages 5-10 in communities of color, and while some parents are excited about getting their kids vaccinated, others remain skeptical. “Nervous,” is how 9-year-old Jennifer Marquez described herself before she and her cousin got vaccinated at a free event put on by Compton Unified School District. (credit: CBS) Angella Marquez, Jennifer’s sister already received the COVID-19 vaccine, but came to support her sister. “It’s important to me to be safe from other people who have the virus and me from not...
COMPTON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
US News and World Report

Few North Carolina Children 5-11 Vaccinated in Early Rollout

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Few North Carolina parents had their children vaccinated in the first days COVID-19 shots were available for kids age 5 to 11, according to the latest data collected by the state Department of Health and Human Services. Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's top public health official,...
KIDS
CBS Philly

Gov. Murphy Says 9,000 Children Ages 5-11 In New Jersey Receive 1st Dose Of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said as of Monday morning, 9,000 children ages 5 to 11 in the state have received their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The update was seen live on CBSN Philly this afternoon. Murphy said the more school children get vaccinated, the sooner the state can lift the school mask mandate. “When I look back on our announcement over the summer that our schools would begin the academic year with a masking requirement in place — by the way a requirement that gave none of us any joy — one of the reasons was that our youngest students were not yet eligible for vaccinations. Well, now they are,” Murphy said Monday. “With each child who gets vaccinated and enters a classroom with an educator who was vaccinated and sits among their peers who are vaccinated, the closer we get to being able to lift this requirement.” There’s no word yet on what benchmarks New Jersey will use to lift the school mask mandate. Across the bridge, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said the commonwealth will allow schools to set its masks rules in January.
KIDS
ABC 33/40 News

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s cumulative count for breakthrough deaths jumped by 51% from 7,178 to 10,857. Some conservatives and vaccine skeptics have pointed to the seemingly drastic increase to bolster arguments against mandatory immunization policies. “40% of all covid deaths last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Walz
boreal.org

Nearly 200 state health care workers withdraw COVID-19 vaccine mandate lawsuits

Nearly 200 Minnesota health care workers voluntarily withdrew their federal lawsuits over COVID-19 vaccine mandates, according to court documents filed Tuesday, Oct. 19. The lawsuit was filed on Sept. 27 in U.S. District Court. Defendants included federal officials and organizations, plus about 20 Minnesota health care providers. The 187 health...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Miami

Broward Begins On-Campus COVID Vaccinations At Select Schools

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – COVID-19 vaccinations are being made available at a dozen Broward schools a day after the School Board voted to make masks optional for all grades beginning November 20. With the authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for younger children the school district, in partnership with the Department of Health, vaccinations are underway for children ages five and older. Click here to download the schedule for on-site vaccinations at Broward County Public Schools. Some parents told CBS4 they support the on-campus vaccinations. “I try to be as balanced as possible, but I am extremely pro-vaccination and I think it’s great,” parent David Levens....
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Covid 19 Vaccine#Ap#Mn Gov Vaxforkids#Children#Icu
CBS Boston

Boston Parents Hope Vaccines Will Keep Kids In School

BOSTON (CBS) – COVID-19 vaccine clinics for kids ages 5-11 are popping up across Boston and the state, as some parents rush to get their kids a first dose. “I feel so good,” said Liz Mahoney of Roslindale just outside a Boston Medical Center clinic where her son Collin got his first shot. “His birthday is in a few days, so this is the best birthday present ever,” she added. Others weren’t as lucky at the Roslindale clinic, trying to walk in but finding no remaining appointments. “There is kind of an anxiety of not knowing every day if she can stay...
BOSTON, MA
US News and World Report

Malcolm Decries 'Alarming Spike' in Minnesota COVID-19 Cases

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — COVID-19 hospitalizations have reached their highest level of the year and hospital capacity continues to tighten across the state as cases d continue to surge, Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said Wednesday. The Minnesota Department of Health on Wednesday reported 5,277 new cases and 43 new deaths, raising...
MINNESOTA STATE
Scrubs Magazine

Healthcare Workers on Why They Refuse to Get Vaccinated

You probably don’t have to go too far out of your way to see an anti-vaccine protest. Workers and ordinary citizens are up in arms over the Biden administration’s decision to mandate the shot for corporations with more than 100 employees. But you may also see providers wearing full medical...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Teacher who become face of Illinois’ anti-mandate movement was actually vaccinated the whole time

A teacher who famously refused a state vaccine mandate had actually been vaccinated all along.Kadence Koen, who teaches mathematics at Southeast High School in Springfield, Illinois, chose in September to take unpaid leave rather than show proof of vaccination or get tested weekly for Covid-19, as required under a state mandate for public education workers.Since then, she has waged a public campaign of defiance against the rule, even as she faced disciplinary hearings and the possibility of termination.“What brought me to this decision is that I’m a big fan of liberties and freedom in the country and personal rights,”...
EDUCATION
Newsday

Hospitals seeing more ill patients — but not for COVID-19

Doctors say virus fears could be cause of people delaying care. Hospitals in the region are concerned that sicker patients and an expected increase in COVID-19 and flu cases as the weather gets colder could strain the health care system, said Wendy Darwell, president and CEO of Hauppauge-based Suburban Hospital Alliance of New York State.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy