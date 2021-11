Google made the Chrome Omnibox search box event faster saying the search results are four times more likely to be shown within 500 milliseconds. Chrome Omnibox search faster. Google said “searching in Chrome is now even faster, as search results are prefetched if a suggested query is very likely to be selected. This means that you see the search results more quickly, as they’ve been fetched from the web server before you even select the query.” Google said it is four times faster, “our experiments found that search results are now 4X more likely to be shown within 500 ms,” Google wrote.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 8 DAYS AGO