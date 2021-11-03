CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Examining the 1,800-plus 'young' volcanoes in the US Southwest

By University at Buffalo
Phys.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey're born. They live once, erupting for a period that might last for days, years or decades. Then, they go dark and die. This narrative describes the life of a monogenetic volcano, a type of volcanic hazard that can pose important dangers despite an ephemeral existence. The landscape of...

phys.org

Comments / 2

Related
natureworldnews.com

USGS Monitoring Four US Volcanoes Showing Signs of Activity and Unrest

The USGS continues to keep a close eye on volcanoes around the US, with four now at elevated Orange / Watch due to activity noticed at the four of them. The Great Sitkin, Pavlof, Semisopochnoi, and Kilauea are the four volcanoes showing signs of unrest. Except for Hawaii's Mauna Loa,...
ENVIRONMENT
arcamax.com

Biggest Native American tribes in the U.S. today

It's commonly believed that Native American origins reach far back to late in the Ice Age when the first humans ventured across the Bering Strait and into what is now North America. Over time, they dispersed across the continent and into South America, establishing distinct tribes, territories, and cultures. Some Native American tribes believe humans were always here, and many researchers are confident waves of people arrived at different times and by different means.
POLITICS
Jackson Hole Radio

Volcano Observatory shows movement in Yellowstone

Yellowstone Volcano’s Norris Geyser Basin has risen by 1½ cm over the last few months and scientists are not exactly sure why. Michael Poland, scientist in charge of Yellowstone Volcano Observatory says the uplift was recorded by a GPS monitoring station in the geyser basin, and the rise appears to have started in July. Poland says, “We’ve been monitoring the Norris region with GPS since the early 2000s, and before that we were also using satellite radar to see how the ground near Norris was moving.”
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
New Mexico State
State
Arizona State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Alaska State
State
Utah State
State
Hawaii State
The Week

Death of the ancients

This is the editor's letter in the current issue of The Week magazine. For centuries, sequoias were largely invulnerable to fire. The world's most massive trees, sequoias have insulating bark up to 3 feet thick and canopies 200 to 300 feet above the forest floor, so that flames from wildfires could only lick at their trunks. Perfectly adapted to their environment, these majestic trees thrived in their own Eden in the Sierra Nevada, with some reaching the age of more than 2,000 years. Then mankind intervened. Climate change caused by the burning of fossil fuels brought in hotter weather, prolonged droughts, and more-intense wildfires. In 2020, the huge Castle Fire incinerated an estimated 10,000 mature sequoias — wiping out up to 14 percent of the tree's population. This year, as more fires raged, parks officials resorted to wrapping some sequoia trunks in protective foil. People are making bucket-list pilgrimages to the groves as sequoias join a list of endangered natural wonders: the Great Barrier Reef, glaciers from Montana to the Himalayas, the Amazon rain forest, and on and on.
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Valentine
Inverse

Viking discovery changes history and supports ancient lore

Cosmic synergy, the concept of universal forces interacting and giving rise to a greater whole, is rare enough and fantastical enough to be the stuff of legends, not science. But consider this: In 992 A.D., there was a cosmic ray event, a moment where high-energy particles entered the atmosphere and collided with atoms, causing an upsurge in atmospheric carbon. Tree-rings collected worldwide and housed today in archives share a distinct radiocarbon signal linked to the ensuing solar storm.
SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

Earthquake Swarm Shakes Oregon's Largest Volcano

Mount Hood, Oregon's biggest volcano, is being rocked by a new swarm of earthquakes just months after a similar swarm struck the volcano. In the previous 30 days, 41 earthquakes have hit Mount Hood's slopes and peaked; in the last 24 hours, 33 earthquakes have struck. The majority of the earthquakes have hit the southern flank of the stratovolcano in the previous 24 hours. The strongest of the earthquakes was a 2.5 that occurred earlier today.
OREGON STATE
Discovery

Beneath the Water in South America’s Wetlands Lurk Hundreds of Swimming Jaguars

Jaguars are the largest cat species in the Americas and the third-largest in the world. Normally highly territorial loners, these opportunistic predators hunt capybaras, deer, and other land mammals. In Pantanal, the largest tropical wetland in the world, that sprawls across Brazil, Bolivia, and Paraguay lives a different type of...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Young Volcanoes#Open Research#Monogenetic#Geosphere#Pinacate#Mexican#University At Buffalo
mymodernmet.com

Scientists Discover a 17,000-Year-Old Woolly Mammoth Roamed Enough to Circle the Earth Twice

In the children's classic film Ice Age, a woolly mammoth and a sabertooth tiger trek far and wide to return a baby to its early human parents. While this interspecies friendship may be a bit far-fetched, a new study published in Science proves that mammoths were, in fact, prodigious walkers. Researchers from the University of Alaska Fairbanks tested the composition of a 17,000-year-old tusk. Their cutting-edge results demonstrate the mammoth migrated so many miles in his life that he could have circumnavigated the Earth twice.
WILDLIFE
goodshomedesign.com

Dinosaur Fossil of a Titanosaur Discovered in Argentina May Belong to the Largest Land Animal Ever

Dinosaur fossils could belong to the world’s largest ever creature. Discovering dinosaur fossils is always a great event as they have been extinct for so long, the only thing the world knows about them is thanks to science. Patagonia is known for its amazing scenery, but paleontologists also consider it a hub for fossils as major discoveries happened there over the years.
SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

Rare Super-Eruption of Volcanoes Can Cause Catastrophic Effects to Global Climate

About 5 to 10 volcanoes around the globe are believed to be capable of causing a super-eruption that might have devastating consequences for the global climate. One of them is positioned under the waters of Sumatra's Lake Toba and has prompted two impactful eruptions in the past million years. But when is the next one happening? Will there be any signs of impending doom?
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
ScienceAlert

'Genetic Goldmine' in Earth's Harshest Desert Could Be The Key to Feeding The Future

It's not easy for life in Chile's unforgiving Atacama desert: a harsh, hostile place renowned for being the planet's driest non-polar desert. Yet against the odds, life somehow survives in these barren badlands, which have a history of farming stretching back thousands of years. Identifying the mechanisms behind these unlikely successes is a task that's more important today than perhaps ever before, as it could reveal the secrets of making food grow in a world becoming hotter and drier with every passing year. In a new study, scientists have discerned some of those hidden tricks, discovering the genetic underpinnings of a range of...
AGRICULTURE
allaboutarizonanews.com

Frightening Encounters and What To Do: Living Among Arizona’s Wildlife

As beautiful as Arizona is, we have to remember we’re not the only ones roaming its terrain. From desert to mountains, canyons, and valleys, Arizona houses a vast range of landscape types. Known for its dry, hot, low-elevation deserts, it may be surprising to hear that over half the state lies at least 4,000 feet above sea level. Humphreys Peak, the highest point in the state, reaches over 12,000 feet.
ARIZONA STATE
studyfinds.org

Underwater volcano eruptions release enough energy to power all of the United States!

LEEDS, England — When we think of volcanoes, typically an image of those fearsome, fiery mountains spewing lava and ash come to mind for most of us. But scientists are calling attention to volcanic activity occurring deep within our planet’s waterways. According to a new study, volcanic eruptions below our seas are capable of releasing massive amounts of energy — enough to supply all of the U.S. with power!
ENERGY INDUSTRY
mynews4.com

Paleontologists collect 290M-year-old skeleton of potential new species in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Paleontologists with Petrified Forest National Park teamed up with Utah organizations to collect the skeleton of a potential new species. The collection happened back in October. PEFO teams worked together with others from the Natural History Museum of Utah, University of Southern California and Canyonlands...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy