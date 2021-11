BOSTON (CBS) — Michelle Wu will be the next Mayor of Boston after defeating fellow city councilor Annissa Essaibi George in a historic race that ended Tuesday night. Wu will be the first woman and first person of color elected as the city’s mayor. She will replace Kim Janey, who served as Acting Mayor for eight months after Marty Walsh became Labor Secretary for President Joe Biden earlier this year. Wu was the clear front-runner heading into Election Day, with some polls showing her ahead of Essaibi George by as much as 30 points. She beat Essaibi George by 10,000 votes in the...

