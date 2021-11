Two people have tragically died after an incident at Uppsala Konsert and Kongress Hall near Stockholm, Sweden, where an ABBA tribute concert was being held yesterday evening. Swedish police said that a man - who appeared to be in his 80s - fell from the seven-story concert hall seating and onto an open foyer below, where he died on impact. He landed on two people according to the police, one of which was fatally injured. None of the victims have been named as of yet.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO