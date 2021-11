Some of the camping season has ended and with that some of the facilities to the Guthrie County state parks have closed for the year. Guthrie County Conservation Director Brad Halterman says the showerhouses and restroom facilities at Leon Mill park and Nations Bridge parks have closed for the winter. Halterman says that they usually close these facilities earlier in October but the weather has been warmer. Halterman states there is still one utility that campers have access to during the winter.

GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA ・ 8 DAYS AGO