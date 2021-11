Gizelle Bryant doesn’t hold back her views on Candiace Dillard. “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Gizelle Bryant supported Candiace Dillard after her altercation with Monique Samuels. At the time, Gizelle felt Monique crossed the line. And she hurt the cast’s ability to “stay above the stereotypes.” So she refused to keep filming scenes with Monique. She also hired a bodyguard to look out for her safety when she was forced to film with Monique at the reunion. When it was time to start filming season 6, Monique made the decision to not return to the show. And Candiace was mindful of who supported her through that time. This is one of the main reasons that she’s not on great terms with Karen Huger and Ashley Darby. She believes both women were Team Monique even though Karen’s goal was to remain neutral.

