ACE Awards 2021 Honors Iris Apfel: Celebrity Arrivals on the Red Carpet

By Karissa Franklin
Footwear News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stars aligned for the Accessories Council’s...

Footwear News

Lori Harvey Pops in Lime Green Dress With Feather Train & Aquazzura Sandals at amfAR Gala

Lori Harvey takes the limelight at the amfAR Gala in Los Angeles on Thursday night. The 24-year-old actress, who is the stepdaughter of Steve Harvey, arrived to the A-list soiree that benefits the international nonprofit’s continued lifesaving AIDS research. She stunned in a lime green Roberto Cavalli gown, with a textured-silk slip dress silhouette and feather-trimmed train. If you look closely, you can see her flawless French tip pedicure peeking through, with lime green sandals by Aquazzura to match her dress to a tee. The SKN by LH founder always opts for glam looks to red carpet events and high-fashion soirees. Last month,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Tiffany Haddish Sparkles in Wrapped Minidress & Bronze Heels at ‘The Harder They Fall’ Premiere

Tiffany Haddish turned heads at “The Harder They Fall” movie premiere last night. The “Girls Trip” actress attended the red carpet ahead of the Netflix film premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. For the event, Haddish modeled an Alexandre Vauthier olive green and crystal-embroidered minidress from the pre-fall ’20 collection. The dress features long sleeves, an asymmetrical hem and a high neckline. Haddish kept her accessories minimal but added silver sparkly jewelry to acccent the look. For her footwear, the actress decided on bronze-colored heels. Her shimmery shoes featured an open toe, as well as ankle and toe straps, with a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Ciara Dazzles Sparkles in a Studded Chocolate Dress With Pointy Caramel Louboutin Pumps at ACE Awards

Ciara was just one of the famous faces that stepped out to attend the Accessories Council awards Tuesday evening. Held at Cipriani 42nd St. in NYC, the “Goodies” hitmaker showed off a nude head-to-toe outfit for the fashionable event. Ciara dressed in a sparkling milk chocolate brown number courtesy of designer LaQuan Smith, whom she presented the ACE Hero Award last night. The tonal gown from Smith’s spring ’22 collection features allover glittering studs with a high neck, long sleeves and thigh-high slit. The “Level Up” singer — who launched her own line called LITA by Ciara, last summer — styled the...
Footwear News

Regina King Suits Up in Pink With Bronze Sandals for Hollywood Walk of Fame Cement Handprint Ceremony

Regina King left her mark — quite literally. The Oscar and Emmy-winning actress placed her handprints and footprints in cement outside of the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood , Calif., on Thursday. Her prints joined the likes of regarded actors and actress from Tom Cruise to Frank Sinatra and Cher. The ceremony was held six days before her latest film, “The Harder They Fall,”which begins streaming on Netflix. To the prestigious ceremony, King donned a light pink suit. Her tailored outfit featured a jacket with matching pink buttons, a light pink top underneath and trousers. She added a cuff bracelet and a...
Variety

Designer Monique Lhuillier Talks Celebrity Weddings, Red Carpets and More in New Book

Monique Lhuillier has been integral to many of Reese Witherspoon’s life milestones, collaborating with the entertainment powerhouse on dresses for everything from red-carpet moments to her 2011 wedding to Jim Toth. So when it came time to put the finishing touches on “Monique Lhuillier: Dreaming of Fashion and Glamour” (Rizzoli), the L.A.-based designer’s new tome celebrating her brand’s 25th anniversary, Lhuillier asked Witherspoon to write the foreword. “She symbolizes everything I admire in strong, powerful women who build their dreams and inspire others,” says the designer, who teared up on reading Witherspoon’s heartfelt ode to her and her fashion empire, which...
Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Dances in Strappy Heels & Gucci Sequined Suit on the Red Carpet at LACMA Art + Film Gala

Tracee Ellis Ross goofed off in Gucci at the LACMA Gala on Saturday night in Los Angeles. The 49-year old actress posted an Instagram video on Sunday, showing off her festive outfit by the Italian fashion house with a little dance and a shimmy. She wore a pair of baby blue sequined trousers and a matching jacket, with a disco-inspired, bronze overcoat on top made of tinsel. She accessorized with black strappy heels, a gold clutch and jeweled drop earrings that matched the suit perfectly. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) The annual LACMA Art +...
E! News

Emily Blunt Turns Heads in Her Boldest Look Yet for the 2021 CFDA Awards Red Carpet

Watch: Emily Blunt Was "Desperate" for Shoes During "A Quiet Place 2" You may want to find a quiet place to scream once you see Emily Blunt's latest look. Unsurprisingly, the actress and host of the 2021 Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards took our breath away with her red carpet look for the fashion-forward ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 10. For the prestigious event, the A Quiet Place star stunned in a bright orange pantsuit from nominee Christopher John Rogers, which she paired with layered necklaces that elevated her polished look.
ABC7 Los Angeles

On The Red Carpet is counting down to the 55th CMA Awards on ABC

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Coming to you from the heart of Nashville, On The Red Carpet is previewing country music's biggest night. Country star and "American Idol" judge Luke Bryan will host the 55th CMA Awards, airing Nov. 10 on ABC. "I'm really happy to do it," Bryan told On The...
siouxlandproud.com

WATCH: Live on the Red Carpet at the CMA Awards

NASHVILLE (ABC News) — The biggest stars in country music will appear at the 2021 CMA Awards Wednesday night. Luke Bryan is hosting the highly-anticipated award show, which kicks off at 7 p.m. CT live on KCAU 9, from Nashville, Tennessee’s, Bridgestone Arena. In order to attend, audience members have...
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
US Magazine

CMA Awards 2021 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore

Country goes couture! The biggest names in Nashville came dressed to impress for the 2021 CMA Awards, which were held on Wednesday, November 10. With a red carpet rolled out at Bridgestone Arena, it didn’t take long for Us to realize that these singer’s weren’t messing around in the style department. Because if we’re being frank, they brought out all the stops for the 55th annual awards show.
Footwear News

Paris Hilton Goes Glam in Shimmering Purple Gown and Go-To Crystal Pumps on ‘The Voice’

Paris Hilton looked pretty in purple last night on “The Voice,” where the star stunned during her surprise appearance on the show. The 40-year-old boasted a Cinderella-chic ensemble. She wore a shimmering lilac maxi dress that featured sheer fabric with embroidered detail and a black belt around her waist. She wore a short nude slip beneath the gown. The media personality elevated her look with a pair of sparkling silver Aquazzura slingback pumps with crystal-covered toes. The shoes boasted Tequila-style metallic silver uppers, pointed toes and 4.7-inch heels. The “Cooking With Paris” host recycled the same stilettos that she wore for Booby Tape’s...
E! News

See Every Couple on the Red Carpet at the 2021 CMA Awards

Watch: CMA Awards 2020: See the Cutest Couples of the Night. On Wednesday, Nov. 10, the 2021 CMA Awards will bring together the biggest names from country music. And as your favorite artists arrive to the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville for the ceremony, many won't be walking the red carpet alone.
E! News

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Are Red Carpet Rock Stars at 2021 CMA Awards

Watch: Tim McGraw & Keith Urban Cover Band FINAL Battle. Looking for a rock-star couple at the 2021 CMA Awards? We found them!. Before the star-studded award show kicked off on Wednesday, Nov. 10, Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman proved once again to be red carpet pros when they posed for photos outside the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood wows fans in bold red carpet look at CMA Awards

Carrie Underwood wowed fans on Wednesday as she rocked a fabulously daring at the Country Music Association awards. Arriving on the red carpet in style, the mom-of-two wore a silver sparkly one-shoulder dress with dramatic detailing on one arm and a bold high split. WATCH: Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen...
