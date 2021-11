A mother in Washington County, Pennsylvania is accused of hiding her son’s body in a bedroom wall, according to a report. CBS Pittsburgh is reporting that Kylie Wilt, 25, of Charleroi, is facing charges of concealing the death of a child, abuse of a corpse, obstruction of justice, welfare fraud and tampering with evidence. In addition, the father, Alan Hollis, is also facing charges of obstructing administration of law or other governmental functions, the station reported.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO