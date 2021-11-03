Lady Gaga experienced ‘psychological difficulty’ at end of filming House of Gucci

Global pop superstar and celebrated Italian, Lady Gaga, is preparing for another awards season after her movie star turn in A Star is Born. This round, she's not playing some wide-eyed ingenue, though; she's menacing as they come. Later in November, she'll play Patrizia Reggiani, the Italian socialite who was brought up on charges for the assassination of her ex-husband, Maurizio Gucci in House of Gucci. Not that the only thing that goes into playing an Italian is the accent, but by God, if she has nothing else, she certainly has the accent.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO