All anyone in the motoring industry is talking about this week is the returned SEMA Show, taking place this week from November 2-5. Manufacturers and aftermarket tuners alike have congregated in Vegas to show off the best they have to offer in terms of design, technology, and general tuning potential. Ford alone is bringing 40 wild concepts and Honda is bringing an impressive fleet too. Nissan is another Japanese automaker set to make a splash, but one such brand that is not present is Mazda. That doesn't mean that this automotive giant has been idle though, as CarBuzz has discovered a patent filing with the US Patent and Trademark Office for an interesting new invention that proposes replacing physical cabin controls with virtual buttons.

CARS ・ 8 DAYS AGO