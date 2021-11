Comment articles reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com. Have you visited your library recently? If not, you may not be aware of the many opportunities available to you thanks to your library card. Yes, we have books, a lot of books for all ages (and multiple formats!), but did you know you can check out a musical instrument from the library?

RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTY, VA ・ 4 DAYS AGO