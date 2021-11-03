CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Probing proteins in single cells

By American Chemical Society
Phys.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDifferent cells make different proteins, and knowledge of these differences could greatly enhance scientists' understanding of the roles of individual cells in healthy tissues and in disease. But obtaining enough protein from a single cell to analyze has been challenging. Now, researchers have developed new methods that could unlock the proteomic...

phys.org

ScienceAlert

The Pupil in Your Eye Can Perceive Numerical Information, Not Just Light

You might know that the size of the pupils in our eyes changes depending on how well lit our environment is, but there's more to the story: Scientists have now discovered that the pupil also shifts in size depending on how many objects we're observing. The more objects in a scene, the bigger the pupil grows, as if to better accommodate everything that it has to look at. This "perceived numerosity" is a simple and automatic reflex, the new research shows. In a new study, researchers observed the pupil sizes of 16 participants while they looked at pictures of dots. In some...
SCIENCE
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Scientists discover genetic cause of vertigo

Scientists in the United States and Iceland who are collecting and studying DNA as part of the HerediGene: Population Study, the world’s largest DNA mapping initiative, have discovered the genetic underpinnings of vertigo, a condition that creates a sense of dizziness and causes balance problems for nearly 40 percent of Americans at some point in their life.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

'Genetic Goldmine' in Earth's Harshest Desert Could Be The Key to Feeding The Future

It's not easy for life in Chile's unforgiving Atacama desert: a harsh, hostile place renowned for being the planet's driest non-polar desert. Yet against the odds, life somehow survives in these barren badlands, which have a history of farming stretching back thousands of years. Identifying the mechanisms behind these unlikely successes is a task that's more important today than perhaps ever before, as it could reveal the secrets of making food grow in a world becoming hotter and drier with every passing year. In a new study, scientists have discerned some of those hidden tricks, discovering the genetic underpinnings of a range of...
AGRICULTURE
scitechdaily.com

Certain Proteins – Such As Bacterial Toxins and the COVID Vaccine – Pass Through Cell Walls “Like a Magic Trick”

Study first to show how some toxins and drugs enter cells. For decades, scientists have wondered how large molecules such as proteins pass through cell walls, also known as plasma membranes, without leaving a trace. That ability is part of what makes certain drugs – including some cancer treatments and the COVID-19 vaccine – work. And it is also how bacterial toxins enter human cells and wreak havoc.
SCIENCE
#Stem Cells#Embryonic Stem Cell#Single Cell#Cell Biology
Nature.com

Quantitative 3D imaging of the cranial microvascular environment at single-cell resolution

Vascularization is critical for skull development, maintenance, and healing. Yet, there remains a significant knowledge gap in the relationship of blood vessels to cranial skeletal progenitors during these processes. Here, we introduce a quantitative 3D imaging platform to enable the visualization and analysis of high-resolution data sets (>100 GB) throughout the entire murine calvarium. Using this technique, we provide single-cell resolution 3D maps of vessel phenotypes and skeletal progenitors in the frontoparietal cranial bones. Through these high-resolution data sets, we demonstrate that CD31hiEmcnhi vessels are spatially correlated with both Osterix+ and Gli1+ skeletal progenitors during postnatal growth, healing, and stimulated remodeling, and are concentrated at transcortical canals and osteogenic fronts. Interestingly, we find that this relationship is weakened in mice with a conditional knockout of PDGF-BB in TRAP+ osteoclasts, suggesting a potential role for osteoclasts in maintaining the native cranial microvascular environment. Our findings provide a foundational framework for understanding how blood vessels and skeletal progenitors spatially interact in cranial bone, and will enable more targeted studies into the mechanisms of skull disease pathologies and treatments. Additionally, our technique can be readily adapted to study numerous cell types and investigate other elusive phenomena in cranial bone biology.
GOOGLE
EurekAlert

UTSW scientists identify protein that stops cell cycle in response to stress

UT Southwestern researchers have identified a new mechanism by which stress causes cells to stop dividing. Using techniques created at UT Southwestern, the team identified a protein in yeast that plays a previously unrecognized role in halting the cell cycle, the process by which one cell reproduces itself by splitting into two. After accumulating in response to stressful events, the Xbp1 protein appears to suppress the cell cycle, the study suggests.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Long-lived proteins in mitochondria of brain stabilize protein complexes

Mitochondria are known as the powerhouses of the cell, generating the energy that's needed to fuel the functions that our cells carry out. Now, scientists at the Salk Institute and the University of California San Diego (UCSD) have taken a closer look at how mitochondria are maintained in nondividing cells, such as neurons, with the ultimate goal of developing a better understanding of how to prevent or treat age-related diseases. The researchers found that many of the proteins in mitochondria last much longer than expected, and that this stability likely protects them from damage. The findings were published October 28, 2021, in Developmental Cell.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Exploring the dual function of the CTCF protein

The rapid scientific advancements that followed the mapping of the human genome have revealed just how staggeringly complex the world of genetics is. We now know that proteins are not just the products of genes, but that they also interact with genes, influencing and regulating the rhythm of their expression. A typical example of this are transcription factors, which begin the transcription of genes from DNA into mRNA—the first step to making a protein.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Science
ScienceAlert

There's a Strange Difference Between Human Brains And Those of Other Mammals

When it comes to the world of mammals, humans tend to stand out a fair bit. While many animals share some aspects of our intelligence, they don't take it to the same level we have. But pinning down why we're more cognitively advanced on a neurological level has been tricky; to date, studies have found no significant differences between the brains of mammals. Now, we finally have a lead. A team of researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has found that, compared to other mammals, human brains have a much lower number of the neuronal channels that allow the flow...
SCIENCE
Genetic Engineering News

Three Key Factors Affecting Single-Cell Transcriptional Analysis

Single-cell transcriptional profiling is poised to revolutionize our understanding of many biological processes. Obtaining high-quality, intact RNA is the first critical step of single-cell profiling. Several factors affect mRNA quality, including mRNA degradation, inter-site and inter-study variability, and loss of diversity. Prevent mRNA Degradation. Recent studies have estimated the average...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Single-cell chromatin state analysis with Signac

The recent development of experimental methods for measuring chromatin state at single-cell resolution has created a need for computational tools capable of analyzing these datasets. Here we developed Signac, a comprehensive toolkit for the analysis of single-cell chromatin data. Signac enables an end-to-end analysis of single-cell chromatin data, including peak calling, quantification, quality control, dimension reduction, clustering, integration with single-cell gene expression datasets, DNA motif analysis and interactive visualization. Through its seamless compatibility with the Seurat package, Signac facilitates the analysis of diverse multimodal single-cell chromatin data, including datasets that co-assay DNA accessibility with gene expression, protein abundance and mitochondrial genotype. We demonstrate scaling of the Signac framework to analyze datasets containing over 700,000 cells.
SCIENCE
cell.com

A multi-omic single-cell landscape of human gynecologic malignancies

First matched scRNA-seq and scATAC-seq dataset of human gynecologic tumors. Rewiring of chromatin accessibility linked to transcriptional output in cancer cells. Identification of cancer-specific and clinically relevant distal regulatory elements. Differential transcription factor activity drives intratumor heterogeneity. Deconvolution of regulatory mechanisms that drive transcriptional programs in cancer cells is key...
CANCER
Phys.org

Encoding hierarchical assembly pathways of proteins

Northwestern investigators have identified a novel approach to control the hierarchical assembly of protein pathways with DNA, according to a study published the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS). The approach may facilitate the construction of synthetic protein materials, which can be used for a variety of medical...
SCIENCE
chemistryworld.com

Tiny ruler takes measure of single protein molecules

Experiment identifies proteins from their mechanical fingerprints. Researchers have invented nano-sized calipers to identify individual protein molecules, which could make it easier to find trace proteins in biological samples. ‘We want to do for proteins what next-generation sequencing did for DNA,’ says Wesley Wong from Harvard University, US, who developed the technique with his colleagues.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Scientists Find a Single Protein Can Switch Some Ants From a Worker Into a Queen

A slight tweak in the activation of a single protein could determine whether some ants become lowly workers or reproductive queens, according to a new study. While most ant species are born into a particular caste in their colony, with little to no ability to climb the social ladder, Jerdon's jumping ant (Harpegnathos saltator) is somewhat different. When a queen of this species dies, workers in the colony duel over who gets to take her place. The ants that are ultimately victorious become what is known as 'gamergates'. Putting aside their foraging work, these individuals instead order other ants around and spend...
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Single-cell RNA transcriptome reveals the intra-tumoral heterogeneity and regulators underlying tumor progression in metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma

Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) is the most frequent and aggressive pancreatic tumor characterized by high metastatic risk and special tumor microenvironment. To comprehensively delineate the complex intra-tumoral heterogeneity and the underlying mechanism during metastatic lesions malignant progression, single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) was employed. PCA and TSNE were used for dimensionality reduction analysis and cell clustering. Find All Markers function was used to calculate differential genes in each cluster, and Do Heatmap function was used to plot the distribution of differential genes in each cluster. GSVA was employed to assign pathway activity estimates to individual cells. Lineage trajectory progression was inferred by monocle. CNV status was inferred to compare the heterogeneity among patients and subtypes by infercnv. Ligand-receptor interactions were identified by CellPhoneDB, and regulons network of cells was analyzed by SCENIC. Through RNA-sequencing of 6236 individual cells from 5 liver metastatic PDAC lesions, 10 major cell clusters are identified by using unbiased clustering analysis of expression profiling and well-known cell markers. Cells with high CNV level were considered as malignant cells and pathway analyses were carried out to highlight intratumor heterogeneity in PDAC. Pseudotime trajectory analysis revealed that components of multiple tumor-related pathways and transcription factors (TFs) were differentially expressed along PDAC progression. The complex cellular communication suggested potential immunotherapeutic targets in PDAC. Regulon network identified multiple candidates for promising cell-specific transcriptional factors. Finally, metastatic-related genes expression levels and signaling pathways were validated in bulk RNA Sequencing data. This study contributed a comprehensive single-cell transcriptome atlas and contributed into novel insight of intratumor heterogeneity and molecular mechanism in metastatic PDAC.
CANCER
Nature.com

Chromatin-accessibility estimation from single-cell ATAC-seq data with scOpen

A major drawback of single-cell ATAC-seq (scATAC-seq) is its sparsity, i.e., open chromatin regions with no reads due to loss of DNA material during the scATAC-seq protocol. Here, we propose scOpen, a computational method based on regularized non-negative matrix factorization for imputing and quantifying the open chromatin status of regulatory regions from sparse scATAC-seq experiments. We show that scOpen improves crucial downstream analysis steps of scATAC-seq data as clustering, visualization, cis-regulatory DNA interactions, and delineation of regulatory features. We demonstrate the power of scOpen to dissect regulatory changes in the development of fibrosis in the kidney. This identifies a role of Runx1 and target genes by promoting fibroblast to myofibroblast differentiation driving kidney fibrosis.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Single cell transcriptomics reveals the heterogeneity of the human cornea to identify novel markers of the limbus and stroma

The cornea is the clear window that lets light into the eye. It is composed of five layers: epithelium, Bowman's layer, stroma, Descemet's membrane and endothelium. The maintenance of its structure and transparency are determined by the functions of the different cell types populating each layer. Attempts to regenerate corneal tissue and understand disease conditions requires knowledge of how cell profiles vary across this heterogeneous tissue. We performed a single cell transcriptomic profiling of 19,472 cells isolated from eight healthy donor corneas. Our analysis delineates the heterogeneity of the corneal layers by identifying cell populations and revealing cell states that contribute in preserving corneal homeostasis. We identified expression of CAV1, HOMER3 and CPVL in the corneal epithelial limbal stem cell niche, CKS2, STMN1 and UBE2C were exclusively expressed in highly proliferative transit amplifying cells, CXCL14 was expressed exclusively in the suprabasal/superficial limbus, and NNMT was exclusively expressed by stromal keratocytes. Overall, this research provides a basis to improve current primary cell expansion protocols, for future profiling of corneal disease states, to help guide pluripotent stem cells into different corneal lineages, and to understand how engineered substrates affect corneal cells to improve regenerative therapies.
SCIENCE
The Guardian

Stem cells

Digested week Digested week: I emerge from my soundproof box to more news of idiots. This week ticketless Bravehearts ‘seize’ Edinburgh Castle and scientists grow a Raab replacement in the lab. Secrets and pies: the battle to get lab-grown meat on the menu. Sustainable alternatives to livestock farming are being...
CANCER
Genetic Engineering News

Single-Cell Transcriptomics Reveals How Pancreas Injury Affects Cancer Formation

Acinar to ductal metaplasia (ADM) is considered the main origin of pancreatic pre-neoplastic lesions that eventually develop into pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDA). ADM could be a decisive step during tumorigenesis, selecting plastic cells for a more aggressive subsequent tumorigenesis. Now, researchers from the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine Basic Sciences and the Salk Institute for Biological Studies show that acinar cells in the pancreas form new cell types to mitigate injury but are then susceptible to cancerous mutations.
CANCER

