1,000 years of glacial ice reveal 'prosperity and peril' in Europe

By American Geophysical Union
Phys.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEurope's past prosperity and failure, driven by climate changes, has been revealed using thousand-year-old pollen, spores and charcoal particles fossilized in glacial ice. This first analysis of microfossils preserved in European glaciers unveils earlier-than-expected evidence of air pollution and the roots of modern invasive species problems. A new study...

