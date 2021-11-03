1,000 years of glacial ice reveal 'prosperity and peril' in Europe

Understanding of the present-day genetic diversity, population structure, and evolutionary history of tree species can inform resource management and conservation activities, including response to pressures presented by a changing climate. Cercis canadensis (Eastern Redbud) is an economically valuable understory tree species native to the United States (U.S.) that is also important for forest ecosystem and wildlife health. Here, we document and explain the population genetics and evolutionary history of this deciduous tree species across its distributed range. In this study, we used twelve microsatellite markers to investigate 691 wild-type trees sampled at 74 collection sites from 23 Eastern U.S. states. High genetic diversity and limited gene flow were revealed in wild, natural stands of C. canadensis with populations that are explained by two major genetic clusters. These findings indicate that an ancient population bottleneck occurred coinciding with the last glacial maximum (LGM) in North America. The structure in current populations likely originated from an ancient population in the eastern U.S. that survived LGM and then later diverged into two contemporary clusters. Data suggests that populations have expanded since the last glaciation event from one into several post-glacial refugia that now occupy this species' current geographic range. Our enhanced understanding benchmarks the genetic variation preserved within this species and can direct future efforts in conservation, and resource utilization of adaptively resilient populations that present the greatest genetic and structural diversity.

