Video Games

Halo campaigns are best played in co-op

By Nicole Clark
Polygon
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI grew up with Halo, and to this day, I believe co-op captures so much of what is best about the franchise. Never mind that Master Chief is a sole survivor type, with cutscenes that highlight the fact. Co-op is still the ideal way to experience the games. When...

www.polygon.com

Comments / 0

beautypackaging.com

Men's Soap Co Partners with Game Franchise like Halo

Dr. Squatch, a fast-growing men's natural soap and personal care company, today announced the launch of Spartan Scrub, a limited edition soap made in collaboration with 343 Industries. The partnership celebrates the 20th anniversary of the legendary Halo gaming franchise. Spartan Scrub features unique ingredients "all rooted in Halo lore,"...
BUSINESS
attackofthefanboy.com

Does Guardians of the Galaxy Have Co-Op Multiplayer?

Wanting the help of other players to save the universe with you? Co-op multiplayer wasn’t a functionality at the forefront of the creative minds that made Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. With the recent release of the titular superhero game by Square Enix, people wondered as to whether or not it would feature any aspects of multiplayer or the possibility of having other players around to embark on a galactic saving adventure with you. Such certainly doesn’t seem the case should the player boot up the game, and look upon the main menu for the first time.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

Best Co-Op Shooter Games, Ranked

The release of Back 4 Blood marks yet another entry into the cooperative multiplayer shooter category, a genre that owes its popularity, in large part, to the huge success of developer Turtle Rock Studio’s other series, the legendary Left 4 Dead and its sequel. The basic formula is simple - take the level-based horde mode popularized in games like Gears of War and then add a light coat of story and some linear level traversal to tie it all together. More recent entries into the genre have added things like campaign modes, loadouts, or RPG-like progression mechanics like weapon unlocks and character class leveling to keep players coming back for more.
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

TechRaptor Podcast: Age of Empires IV, Halo Infinite Campaign, Meta

Just Cause 2-like Halo Infinite put out its campaign trailer, we talk Facebook turning into Meta and its effects on Oculus, and the sad news of PAX South being discontinued. We also get into the news free Game Pass game Age of Empires IV (our review) and talk even more about Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (our review) now that the rest of us got our hands on it.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekTyrant

Learn About the HALO INFINITE Campaign in New Video

Earlier this week, 343 Industries shared a campaign overview video for the upcoming Halo Infinite. The game looks absolutely incredible and in the campaign, players will take on the Banished on Zeta Halo as Master Chief. You’ll encounter familiar foes as well as new enemies. There’s also a new AI called The Weapon who shut down Cortana, but can’t answer why. What’s the mystery there? Halo Infinite will launch on December 8 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Far Cry 6: How to play co-op multiplayer

No one expects you to overthrow the Yaran dictator and liberate the nation all on your own. Sure, there are other guerilla fighters on the island and even some awesome animal Amigos who can join you in your fight, but there’s no substituting another real person by your side. Past Far Cry games have had various forms of multiplayer, including traditional PvP modes, isolated competitive co-op missions, and full-blown co-op play. This latest installment brings things back to basics with a simple, yet fully robust, co-op multiplayer function.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

The 22 best board games

Board games are booming. What was once a hobby relegated to the dusty racks at the back of friendly local game stores has gone mainstream. Even big box retailers like Target are getting in on the action with surprisingly good selections. But the same churn that has brought so many extraordinary games to market has also made it hard to know where to get started.
GAMBLING
Twinfinite

Couple Co-Op Adventure It Takes Two Arrives on EA Play Today

Earlier today, Hazelight released its critically acclaimed co-op adventure game, It Takes Two, on the subscription service known as EA Play. To celebrate It Takes Two’s arrival to EA Play, a press release that gives a little background information on the game and its success was created. We’ve copied it below for you to take a look at:
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Unfathomable revives an excellent board game lost to licensing hell

Just as modern board games were hitting their stride in the late 2000s, so too was the modern era of prestige television. Those two worlds collided with Battlestar Galactica: The Board Game, designed by Corey Konieczka. Sadly, it went out of print years ago, with even beat-up versions now collector’s items sold at a premium.
HOBBIES
Polygon

D&D Battle for Beyond is a star-studded new actual play series

Battle for Beyond, a six-part Dungeons & Dragons adventure series sponsored by D&D Beyond, will bring together some of the most popular performers in the tabletop role-playing game (TTRPG) community. After a rolling series of announcements on social media all week long, the full cast was finally revealed Friday for the miniseries, which kicks off on Nov. 12.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Konami’s atrocious eFootball won’t get a 1.0 launch until spring

Konami’s eFootball launch already blew up on the pad, and now, if possible, matters are even worse. A title update to add the former Pro Evolution Soccer’s staple modes of play, like Master League and Be a Legend, now isn’t launching until spring 2022, Konami said Friday morning. Assuming that’s March, eFootball’s conversion to a free-to-play game will be stuck with game modes more befitting a demo, and a barebones roster of just nine teams, for its first six months.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Netflix’s Arcane is the best story League of Legends has ever had

The massively popular multiplayer game League of Legends has never really had much of a story. Developer Riot Games’ (several) attempts at stringing the world of Runeterra and its characters together into a larger narrative have always fallen flat; the game had some charismatic characters and cities, and almost nothing beyond that tying them together. But in that narrative vacuum, Riot and Netflix’s new League of Legends animated series, Arcane, finds plenty of room to add to the world players already know and welcome new fans at the same time.
VIDEO GAMES

