Halo campaigns are best played in co-op

Wanting the help of other players to save the universe with you? Co-op multiplayer wasn’t a functionality at the forefront of the creative minds that made Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. With the recent release of the titular superhero game by Square Enix, people wondered as to whether or not it would feature any aspects of multiplayer or the possibility of having other players around to embark on a galactic saving adventure with you. Such certainly doesn’t seem the case should the player boot up the game, and look upon the main menu for the first time.

