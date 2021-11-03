CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

PA Man Fatally Slams Car Into Tree, Police Say

By Jillian Pikora
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NQjkN_0clSqhKf00

A central Pennsylvania man has died in a single-vehicle crash into a tree, according to police.

Timothy S. White, 54, of Palmyra, has been identified as the victim, according to a release by Northwest Regional police.

Police were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash with entrapment in the 2700 block of Mount Gretna Road in Mount Joy Township, on Monday at approximately 10:15 a.m., according to the release.

White was found dead and is believed to be the driver of the vehicle, according to police.

He was driving west when he veered off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree, police say they determined following a three and a half hour investigation.

The reason White drove off the road is unknown.

The investigation into this incident remains active.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Driver's Baby Dies In South Jersey Crash

A 3-month-old baby was killed in a crash in South Jersey, authorities said.The crash occurred at about 5 a.m. Monday on Silver Run Road in Millville, Cumberland County.An 18-year-old woman from Pemberton in Burlington County was driving southbound near Dividing Creek Road when her Jeep Liberty left…
MILLVILLE, NJ
Daily Voice

CT Man Charged With Killing Wife, Police Say

Police have identified a Connecticut woman who was allegedly killed by her husband during a domestic iolence incident.New Haven County resident Grace Zielinska, age 34, was found dead around 1:40 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 9 when the Ansonia Police Department received a 911 call from inside 73 Root Avenue…
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Dallas News

30-year-old man fatally shot Wednesday in South Dallas, police say

A 30-year-old man was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon in South Dallas, police say. Officers who responded about 4:45 p.m. to 1615 Marburg St., near Botham Jean Boulevard and Elsie Faye Heggins Street, found the victim. The wounded man, Irish Jimmy Booker, died later at a hospital. Police said what led...
DALLAS, TX
heraldsun.com

Durham police identify man found fatally shot in car on NC 55

Police identified a man found fatally shot in a car on N.C. 55 Sunday evening as 31-year-old Jamal McClinton Coltrane. Officers were responding to a call about a vehicle stopped in a traffic lane near Latitude Drive around 5:30 p.m., the Durham Police Department said in a news release. Coltrane died at the scene, police said.
DURHAM, NC
Boston 25 News WFXT

25 Investigates: Trooper was traveling 100+ mph before slamming into car, critically injuring nurse

LEOMINSTER, Mass. — She was on her commute back home to Fitchburg that January night last year when Sarah Stevens says her life was changed. The 30-year-old emergency room nurse stopped at the Wendy’s on N. Main Street in Leominster following a 12-hour shift at Lowell General and was exiting the parking lot when, she says, the sudden and violent impact happened. An unmarked state police cruiser slammed into the driver’s side of her Ford Focus.
LEOMINSTER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Central Pennsylvania#Accident
ABC10

1 man dead after being hit by car in Sacramento, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif — One man is dead after being hit by a car in Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Police said the crash happened near 24th Street and Fruitridge Road before 7 a.m. First responders pronounced the man dead at the scene. Police said while the driver stayed...
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
wtae.com

Woman dies, 4 people injured in North Versailles crash

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — One person died in a two-vehicle crash in North Versailles on Monday morning, police said. Watch the report from the crash scene: Click the video player above. The collision on East Pittsburgh-McKeesport Boulevard at Maryland Avenue was reported shortly after 10:25 a.m. Allegheny County police said...
NORTH VERSAILLES, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
158K+
Followers
29K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy