PA Man Fatally Slams Car Into Tree, Police Say

A central Pennsylvania man has died in a single-vehicle crash into a tree, according to police.

Timothy S. White, 54, of Palmyra, has been identified as the victim, according to a release by Northwest Regional police.

Police were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash with entrapment in the 2700 block of Mount Gretna Road in Mount Joy Township, on Monday at approximately 10:15 a.m., according to the release.

White was found dead and is believed to be the driver of the vehicle, according to police.

He was driving west when he veered off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree, police say they determined following a three and a half hour investigation.

The reason White drove off the road is unknown.

The investigation into this incident remains active.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.