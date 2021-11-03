CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oh No: The Final ‘Money Heist’ Trailer Teases A Sad Ending For The Gang [Video]

By King Sukii
Back in September, Netflix aired part one of Money Heis t’s fifth and final season.

Now, the streamer is back with a trailer for part two and we can barely stomach the suspenseful, action-packed clip. Season 5, part one ended with an injured Tokyo sacrificing her life to save the rest of the gang. She went out with a literal bang, attempting to take out their arch nemesis Gandia and the army that backed him. But, according to a part two press release that went out today, November 3, the gang isn’t home free just yet:

“Tokyo (Úrsula Corberó) is dead and the enemy still lurks in the Bank of Spain, wounded but dangerous as ever,” an official synopsis states. “Facing their darkest hour yet, the gang hatches a bold new plan to get the gold out without anyone noticing. To make matters worse, the Professor may have made the biggest mistake of his life.”

The “world’s greatest heist” is coming to an end one way or another, but not before an incredible face-off. Tune into the trailer below.

So far, fans have not been able to stop talking about season 5 and, if the trailer is any indication, it appears the finale episode will spark even more online conversation. Tune in on Netflix December 3, one month from now, to know the gang’s true fate.

