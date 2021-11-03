South Milwaukee Mayor Erik Brooks says he is resigning from position

South Milwaukee Mayor Erik Brooks said he is resigning from the position this month.

Brooks served more than seven years as mayor of the Milwaukee suburb. He is resigning 18 months before the end of his term in April of 2023.

Brooks wrote in a blog post on Wednesday that Common Council President David Bartoshevich will likely become acting mayor when Brooks resigns. A special election could be set up, but the decision rests with the common council.

Brooks writes that he made the decision to focus more time on his family, business and hobbies. He says last week he accepted a position as the head varsity girls’ basketball coach at St. Anthony High School in Milwaukee.

"In walking away with my head held high, I believe the city is in a position of historic strength, one upon which I hope and pray my successor builds. Voters will ultimately decide, but I leave knowing our gains have been so significant, our momentum so sustained, our change so positive, that it would be incredibly difficult to return to the days where status quo was accepted as OK in South Milwaukee. Let’s not let that happen again," Brooks writes.

Among those victories Brooks cites recent investment and redevelopment across the city, shrinking crime, 'And Da Crusher … how about that?!" he writes.

He says his last day on the job is Nov. 22.

State Senator Chris Larson issued a statement regarding Brooks' resignation, which in part says:

“A great neighbor and a proven leader, Mayor Brooks has maintained an open and optimistic outlook at all times. I have enjoyed serving with him and looked forward to the enthusiastic updates he’d give about all the amazing things happening our our neighborhood. His ability and eagerness to engage city employees, businesses, and local residents in frank discussions has led to improved city services, a reduction in local crime, and substantial new investments in South Milwaukee’s future."

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip