The Gap Band's Ronnie Wilson dead at 73

By Wade Sheridan
UPI News
UPI News
 7 days ago
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Ronnie Wilson, a founding member of R&B group The Gap Band, has died at the age of 73.

Ronnie Wilson's wife, Linda Boulware-Wilson, confirmed his death on Facebook.

"The love of my life was called home this morning, at 10:01 a.m. Please continue to paray for The Wilson, Boulware, and Collins Family, while we mourn his passing," Linda Boulware-Wilson said on Tuesday.

"Ronnie Wilson was a genius with creating, producing and playing the flugelhorn, Trumpet, keyboards, and singing music, from childhood to his early seventies. He will be truly missed," she continued.

Linda Boulware-Wilson also confirmed Ronnie Wilson's death to TMZ stating that he died peacefully as she held his hand.

Linda Boulware-Wilson said her husband recently suffered a stroke, which put him into a semi-coma that he never recovered from. Ronnie Wilson had several strokes throughout the years.

Ronnie Wilson is the older brother of singer Charlie Wilson. The duo formed The Gap Band with their other brother Robert Wilson in the 1970s.

The Gap Band toured across the U.S. and opened for artists such as The Rolling Stones.

The Gap Band is best known for their songs "You Dropped a Bomb on Me," "Party Train," "Burn Rubber," "Outstanding," "Oops Upside Your Head," "Early in the Morning," "Yearning for Your Love" and more.

UPI News

UPI News

