Adams rips 'dysfunctional' city and promises reset, hours after election win

Eric Adams speaks during his election night party on November 02, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Hours after handily winning the election for New York City mayor, Eric Adams made it clear he thinks the city has been headed in the wrong direction, using words like "dysfunctional," "failure" and "reset."

But fellow Democrat and political ally Mayor Bill de Blasio says his successor must be talking about someone else.

In a victory speech Tuesday night, Adams decried the current state of affairs in the city he will soon govern.

“There’s a covenant between government and the people of our city. You pay your taxes, we deliver your tax dollars in goods and services," Adams said at the first of several election night parties he attended. "We have failed to provide those goods and services. Jan. 1 that stops.”

Later in the night, at the exclusive Zero Bond club in Manhattan, the New York Post reported that Adams told supporters, "We’re taking $97 billion and giving you an inferior product and we’re supposed to act like everything is all right? Damn it, it’s not all right."

And in back-to-back appearances Wednesday morning, Adams sounded off against waste and dysfunction in city government.

“Our city is dysfunctional due to agencies' systems,” Adams said during an early morning appearance on PIX 11. “ I say this over and over again — our wounds are self-inflicted.”

While running against the person that came before you is fairly standard in political playbooks, Adams had already scored a decisive win when he sounded off against the city's governance. But when asked to respond to those critiques, the current mayor disputed the notion that the attacks were leveled against him.

"I hear his critique differently. I hear it very much as similar to what I said in 2013 about the 'Tale of Two Cities,'" he said, referencing his relentless attacks on former Mayor Mike Bloomberg eight years ago and his promise to reduce the yawning gap between the haves and have-nots in New York.

Asked whether that meant he had fallen short of his own campaign promises, de Blasio defended his creation of affordable housing, his signature expansion of prekindergarten education and "a huge redistribution of wealth to people who needed it."

“I don’t know a single person who thought we were going to solve all the inequalities of society in four years or eight years. Our job was to fundamentally attack them and make a difference," he said. "Inequality is a profound problem that needs tremendous work not just locally but at the state level and the national level and that work continues and I have great faith that Eric Adams is going to keep making progress.”

Adams, throughout his campaign, has said he would be much friendlier to the business community than de Blasio — a theme he sounded again Wednesday morning.

"When I sit down with CEOs, they state that they have not met with the mayor," he said. "When we hit that reset, the resources, the expertise, all of that information can be used to help people move out of institutional poverty and I think it's an important relationship."

Adams was grilled Wednesday on his thoughts on handling vaccinations of city workers, his transition team, his plans for policing and lessons Democrats can take from their loss in Virginia, among other issues.

He said he plans to zero in on public safety. He would not indicate his pick for police commissioner but said the ideal candidate would be "emotionally intelligent" and have "empathy and compassion."

Asked about those who support defunding the police and who opposed Adams' candidacy, the former police captain again reiterated his opposition to significantly cutting the police budget.

"When that bullet discharges from a gun and it strikes a person, no one asks if it's a Democrat or a Republican," he said on CNN’s "New Day." "We must be safe in our city — safety and justice is the prerequisite to prosperity."

Another major question is how he plans to address the issue of vaccinating city workers if resistance to de Blasio's mandate persists past January. Adams again called on the mayor to meet with union leaders.

"The mayor must sit down with the credible messengers of these agencies and the credible messengers, they are the union leaders," he said. "I reached out to some of the union leaders last night and I am saying to the mayor, it’s time to get to the table."

During the interviews, he also expressed support for the repeal of the cap on the state and local tax (SALT) deduction and said he agrees with the mayor’s decision to lift the ban on solitary confinement. He said Sheena Wright, the president and CEO of United Way of New York City, will be one of the co-chairs of his transition committee, as POLITICO reported in August , and there will be a series of groups to advise on different areas of city governance.

Referencing the animosity between de Blasio and former Gov. Andrew Cuomo during much of the past eight years — Adams vowed to have a good working relationship with the next governor.

"It's not going to happen with me and whoever is in that governor's chair,” he said of the past tensions.