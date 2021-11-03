4 Utah cities ranked among top 'Boomtowns' in US

Things are growing rapidly in Utah, and now the data proves it as four cities in the state were named among the top Boomtowns in the U.S. in a new report.

SmartAsset looked at 500 cities across several metrics to create its list, which placed these Utah cities among the Top 50:

#19 - St. George

#29 - Salt Lake City

#31 - Orem

#50 - West Jordan

St. George fared exceptionally well in two categories: 7th in "Average Yearly GDP Growth and 3rd in "5-Year Change in Number of Establishments."

As expected due to the state's overall low unemployment rate, all the Utah cities had some of the lowest rates on the list.

The other metrics measured included: Population change, change in unemployment rate, business growth, housing growth and change in household income.

SmartAsset