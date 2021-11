Former Carthage High School Football Coach and CISD Athletic Director Everett “Sleepy” Reynolds was recently inducted into the Lewisville High School Hall of Fame. Coach Reynolds was an outstanding high school athlete in Lewisville in the 1950s, starring on the football, baseball, basketball and track teams, before playing football, baseball and track at Northeast Louisiana State College (now known as the University of Louisiana at Monroe). After serving in the U.S. Army, Coach Reynolds began his coaching career at Longview Pine Tree, before serving as head football coach at Carthage High School from 1973 to 2000. He also served as Carthage ISD’s athletic director from 1973 to 2001.

CARTHAGE, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO