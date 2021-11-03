CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Accidents

Raiders WR Henry Ruggs Was Drunk Driving 156 MPH At Time Of Wreck

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ry7yA_0clSq7ps00

Yesterday, we learned the awful news of former Alabama, and now Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III killing somebody in a fiery car wreck, while he was under the influence.

As more details have been released, we now know the speed he was going, as well as his blood alcohol level.

According to 8 News Now, Ruggs III was believed to be traveling at a speed of 156 mph, and 127 mph when the airbags deployed, killing who we now know is 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her dog.

He also blew a .161, more than twice the legal limit.

Ruggs III and his girlfriend, 22-year-old Rudy Washington, were both seriously injured in the crash, and had to go to the hospital afterwards to treat non-life threatening injuries.

They believe the cars traveled more than 500 feet after the collision.

Police also impounded a black iPhone and a gun, found in the passenger side of the car.

Ruggs III faces charges of DUI of alcohol and/or controlled or prohibited substance, resulting in substantial bodily harm; and reckless driving with death or substantial bodily harm.

The former wide receiver went to court this morning, and Judge Joe Bonaventure set his bail at $150,000 and ordered him to stay away from alcohol or other controlled substances. He was also ordered to not drive and surrender his passport.

If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison.

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Henry Ruggs DUI crash: Video surfaces of former Raiders WR driving at excessive rate of speed before impact

Surveillance video has surfaced of Henry Ruggs traveling in his Corvette at an excessive rate of speed moments before the fiery DUI crash involving the former Las Vegas Raiders first-round pick that resulted in the death of a 23-year-old woman. A report from earlier in the week indicated that Ruggs hit at least 156 miles per hour in the seconds leading up to impact.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Henry County Daily Herald

Raiders release WR Henry Ruggs III with felony DUI charges pending

Wide receiver Henry Ruggs was released by the Las Vegas Raiders late Tuesday, and he is expected to be charged with felony DUI resulting in death. Ruggs was booked into the Clark County (Nev.) Detention Center on Tuesday afternoon. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced Tuesday that Ruggs was...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
State
Washington State
The Spun

Report: Raiders WR Henry Ruggs Involved In Serious Car Accident

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs, the team’s 2020 first-round pick, was involved in a serious car crash on Tuesday morning. TMZ Sports has confirmed the second-year player’s involvement in the accident. Per the report, the accident occurred around 3:40 a.m. local time. “No word on if cops believe...
NFL
chatsports.com

Las Vegas Raiders WR Henry Ruggs charged with DUI resulting in death

HENDERSON, Nev. -- Las Vegas Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III was involved in a fiery car crash early Tuesday morning that killed one person and Ruggs being charged with DUI resulting in death. According to the Las Vegas Metro Police Department, officers "responded to a traffic collision near the intersection...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Dui#Reckless Driving#Las Vegas Raiders#8 News Now#Iphone#Raiders Wr
Fox News

Henry Ruggs crash: Video shows former Raiders WR sobbing at scene

Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was captured on video sobbing and swearing minutes after he crashed his Corvette into an SUV, killing a 23-year-old woman and her dog in Las Vegas early Tuesday morning. In a video clip obtained by TMZ Sports, Ruggs was hugging his...
NFL
WOKV

Raiders release WR Henry Ruggs III after fatal Vegas crash

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders released Henry Ruggs III just hours before the promising young receiver faced an initial court appearance on multiple felony charges after a fiery predawn vehicle crash that left a woman dead and Ruggs and his female passenger injured. The 22-year-old Ruggs...
LAS VEGAS, NV
thecapitalsportsreport.com

Raiders’ second-year WR Henry Ruggs III involved in fatal accident

According to TMZ, Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was involved in a fatal accident early this morning. The report says that Ruggs III will be charged with DUI resulting in death. He allegedly crashed into a Toyota Rav4 around 3:39 am local time. Following the accident, the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
247Sports

Henry Ruggs DUI crash: Former Raiders WR was traveling at 156 mph, had loaded gun in vehicle, prosecutor says

Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs' vehicle was traveling at an estimated 156 mph in the seconds leading up to the DUI crash this week involving the Raiders' former first-round pick that killed a 23-year-old woman, prosecutors said Wednesday according to The Review-Journal. Prosecutors further detailed that Ruggs' blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit, and that a loaded gun was found in his vehicle after the crash occurred.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NECN

Vegas DA: Henry Ruggs Was Driving 156 Mph Before Fatal Crash

Henry Ruggs was driving 156 mph before fatal crash, DA says originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was driving 156 miles per hour when his vehicle struck and killed a 23-year-old woman Tuesday morning, Clark County District Attorney Eric Bauman revealed.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

79K+
Followers
6K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy