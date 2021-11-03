Raiders WR Henry Ruggs Was Drunk Driving 156 MPH At Time Of Wreck

Yesterday, we learned the awful news of former Alabama, and now Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III killing somebody in a fiery car wreck, while he was under the influence.

As more details have been released, we now know the speed he was going, as well as his blood alcohol level.

According to 8 News Now, Ruggs III was believed to be traveling at a speed of 156 mph, and 127 mph when the airbags deployed, killing who we now know is 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her dog.

He also blew a .161, more than twice the legal limit.

Ruggs III and his girlfriend, 22-year-old Rudy Washington, were both seriously injured in the crash, and had to go to the hospital afterwards to treat non-life threatening injuries.

They believe the cars traveled more than 500 feet after the collision.

Police also impounded a black iPhone and a gun, found in the passenger side of the car.

Ruggs III faces charges of DUI of alcohol and/or controlled or prohibited substance, resulting in substantial bodily harm; and reckless driving with death or substantial bodily harm.

The former wide receiver went to court this morning, and Judge Joe Bonaventure set his bail at $150,000 and ordered him to stay away from alcohol or other controlled substances. He was also ordered to not drive and surrender his passport.

If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison.