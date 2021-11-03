CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Ciara's Version of a Turtleneck? A Sexy, Rhinestone Gown With a Slit Up to Her Hip

By Sarah Wasilak
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ciara walked the red carpet with designer LaQuan Smith before presenting him with an honor at the 25th annual ACE Awards on Tuesday, Nov. 2, in New York City. The event, hosted by the Accessories Council, also saw celebrity appearances from Nina...

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
POPSUGAR

See Every Brilliantly Styled Outfit at This Year's CFDA Fashion Awards

This year's CFDA Fashion Awards, taking place at The Pool + The Grill on NYC's Park Avenue, marks a historical moment as Zendaya is the youngest recipient of the Fashion Icon title to date. She follows in the footsteps of stars like Rihanna (who can forget her sheer Adam Selman design?), Naomi Campbell, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Pharrell Williams, Jennifer Lopez, and Iman, whose own honor came in 2010. 11 years later, Iman will take the stage to speak on Zendaya's behalf.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
POPSUGAR

Law Roach Says Zendaya Had "Big Shoes to Fill" at the CFDAs, So That Explains the Epic Skirt

"Zendaya and I are really grateful that people love what we do and what we've done through the years in using clothes to tell stories." — "Anytime I can lend my name or my platform to help elevate new emerging talent in fashion, it's going to be a yes for me,"Zendaya's stylist and Image Architect Law Roach told POPSUGAR over the phone five days before he showed up to the CFDA Fashion Awards with Zendaya, fashion icon of the year and dressed head to toe in Vera Wang Haute, on his arm. Law had been referring to his recent participation in the Shein x 100k Challenge design competition, for which he acted as guest judge and mentored an up-and-coming designer. But his presence and influence at the CFDAs achieve the exact same thing. Through his work dressing Zendaya and his recognition in the industry (he refers to American emerging designer of the year nominee Kenneth Nicholson, whom he sat with at the Met Gala, as one of his "fashion children"), he has paved the way toward representation for lesser-known brands, cultures, creatives, and marginalized people of color. This evening — and Zendaya's Vera Wang look, which significantly comes from an American fashion house — celebrates that.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
POPSUGAR

Excuse Me, Did Blake Lively Just Admit She Painted Her $1,000 Heels With Nail Polish?

On Monday night, Blake Lively looked festive as ever in head-to-toe red to celebrate the return of UK flights to the US at the Empire State Building in NYC. From the beaded, gift-like custom minidress from Georges Chakra to the matching ruby red earrings and Manolo Blahnik pumps, the star's outfit was elegant, chic, and put-together . . . or so it appeared to be.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Entertainment
POPSUGAR

Megan Thee Stallion's Dress Has a Turtleneck and Gloves, but That Massive Cutout Is Making Us Blush

Megan Thee Stallion was honored as one of Glamour's Women of the Year at the magazine's celebration Monday night, so it was only appropriate that she wore a look fit for a winner. The rapper stunned in a slinky black turtleneck dress with attached gloves, showing skin by way of an asymmetrical cutout across the waist and sleeves. How good is this architectural approach to a classic gown?
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

I'm Absolutely Losing Control Over Ciara's Sexy All-Leather Look to Honor Missy Elliott

When you're honoring the timeless talent and style of Missy Elliott, you have no choice but to include some form of leather in your outfit. On Monday, Ciara celebrated the career of her "mentor and big sister" Missy as she received her Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and there's no doubt that she understood the assignment. Ciara donned an all-leather pantsuit with a sleek bustier top, an edgy collar with sleeves, and loose pants that had belts wrapped around each of her ankles. Missy has rocked many a leather ensemble throughout her career, and Ciara's take on her mentor's style is making us do a double take.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Selena Gomez’s Red Holiday Manicure Comes With an Edgy, Slightly Unpractical Twist

Red manicure season is somehow already upon us, and Selena Gomez is showing the world how to bring a bit of edge to the classic nail trend. The Only Murders in the Building star recently paid a visit to her trusty manicurist, Tom Bachik, and walked away with the coolest nail art we've laid eyes on this week. Bachik first painted Gomez's nails with a matte maroon polish and then kicked the nostalgic factor up a notch by piercing several of her tips with teeny-tiny hoops. He also adhered a metallic semicircle and matching stud to each ring finger for an extra flair.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Siriano
Person
Nina Agdal
Person
Ciara
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Person
Christian Louboutin
Person
Sabrina Carpenter
POPSUGAR

Harry Styles, Lady Gaga, and More Singers Who Stopped Performing Mid-Show to Help Fans

In the wake of the fatal crowd surge at Travis Scott's Astroworld festival on Nov. 5, people across social media are using the incident to raise awareness about crowd safety during live performances. On Friday night, Scott paused his performance after he spotted an ambulance in the 50,000-person audience around 9:30 p.m., when the Houston Fire Department reported a "mass casualty incident." At the time, 25 people were being transported to the hospital, but Scott continued his set until 10:15 p.m., playing for nearly half an hour while the danger in the crowd persisted.
MUSIC
POPSUGAR

In a Moment of Unmatched Elegance, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Outshined the Red Carpet

Many a red carpet has been crushed under the well-polished shoes of celebrities for decades, but none has ever met Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dressed to the nines for the 2021 Salute to Freedom Gala at the Intrepid Sea-Air-Space Museum in New York City. On Nov. 10, the couple walked hand in hand down the carpet looking like a million bucks as they met with the valor award recipients for the evening.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
POPSUGAR

It’s Not Dramatic to Say Time Stopped When Elle Fanning Walked the Red Carpet in This Dress

Could Elle Fanning be ushering in a brand-new style era? It certainly seemed so when the 23-year-old Maleficent star waltzed the red (though technically emerald) carpet at the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala in a getup that eschewed her usual penchant for dreamy pastels and delicate floral patterns. While attending the star-studded event in Los Angeles, Elle oozed goth goddess energy in a sheer black gown that, similar to outfits worn by most other attendees, is the brainchild of Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele. The edgy dress featured numerous cutouts — on the sleeves, sides, and, most noticeably, the back — and a completely see-through skirt. Hot damn, we see you, Elle!
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Taking Notes on How to Make a Royal Entrance From Meghan Markle at the Freedom Gala

Prince Harry may be presenting the inaugural Intrepid Valor Awards tonight, but Meghan Markle is the one who stole the spotlight. We live for a floor-sweeping train moment, and the Duchess of Sussex just served at the 2021 Salute to Freedom Gala. The 40-year-old mother of two dazzled in a stunning halterneck gown designed for her by Wes Gordon, the creative director of Carolina Herrera. The fiery red dress moved beautifully as Meghan graced the red carpet with her husband on their way to meet with Valor Award recipients.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rhinestone#Gown#Ace Awards#The Accessories Council#Christian#Instagram
POPSUGAR

Sydney Sweeney Is Bringing Back the Geode Nail Art Trend For Winter With Her Latest Manicure

The 10th Annual Los Angeles County Museum of Art Art + Film Gala was ripe with memorable beauty moments. Dove Cameron dyed her hair a striking dark brown color for the occasion, Miley Cyrus pulled out pastel blue eyeshadow, Phoebe Bridgers brought back her smoky silver hair color, and Sydney Sweeney showed up with blue geode nail art and rhinestone graphic eye makeup to match.
SKIN CARE
POPSUGAR

Barbie Ferreira Makes Us Wonder: Are Gloves the Holiday Accessory du Jour?

Model and Euphoria star Barbie Ferreira continues to take on groundbreaking fashion trends with the help of her stylist Chris Horan. The duo, along with assistant Greer Heavrin, tapped Asian-owned brand Kim Shui for a dress set that goes far beyond a simple slip and cardigan combination. Shui plays with graphic prints across sheer, mesh fabric to make a statement, and her red rose tube dress comes with a pair of gloves, one tall and one short, to bring the romantic ensemble to the next level.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
POPSUGAR

Megan Thee Stallion Has a New French Bulldog Named Oneita, and She's Absolutely Adorable

Megan Thee Stallion has welcomed another dog to her family of pups! On Nov. 9, she shared some adorable photos of her newest addition, Oneita, and she might honestly be the most adorable french bulldog I've ever seen. "ONEITA my new baby girl (I was calling her oneita before I even saw her so it was only right I named her that)," Megan captioned her Instagram post. "Let's see how @frenchie4oe feels abt her," she added with crying and laughing emoji.
PETS
POPSUGAR

Darker Hair For Winter? Psh, Suni Lee Just Went Blond, and We’re Loving Her New Look

Suni Lee is trying out a blond hair color ahead of the winter season. Lee debuted the new look on TikTok. The smoky blond hue features golden face-framing pieces. Winter may be right around the corner, but Suni Lee isn't letting the changing seasons dictate her beauty choices. Case in point: the Olympic gymnast just dyed her hair dirty blond in the middle of November, thus eschewing the age-old trend of going darker for the colder months. Lee, who's been crushing her routines on Dancing With the Stars every Monday evening, debuted her new look over the weekend in a TikTok video showing her transformation from brunette to beachy, smoky blond with golden face-framing pieces.
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
POPSUGAR

As a Self-Professed Shopaholic, the Nuuly Subscription Box Completely Satisfies My Love of Fashion

Frankly, it's been a long time since I've been this excited to write a review. I test out a lot of products, but only a small selection stays in my life beyond a few months. One example? In June, I received a free three-month trial for the Nuuly Subscription Box ($88 per month) — I love it so much, I have been paying to continue my subscription because I can't live without it. And I'm a shopping editor — I should want to shop around! Nuuly has been a game changer for both my wardrobe and my wallet.
APPAREL
POPSUGAR

Gucci's LACMA Art + Film Red Carpet Was Magic You Don't Want to Miss

It's been a hot moment for Gucci. The brand presented its spring 2022 Love Parade show on Hollywood Boulevard, then followed up three days later with its 10th annual LACMA Art + Film gala, which took place in LA. Continuing on the trend of partnering with A-list celebs, the emerald carpet saw the likes of Serena Williams, Elle Fanning, Awkwafina, Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, Tracee Ellis Ross, Lil Nas X, and so many more — many of whom also sat front row for the runway.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
POPSUGAR

Of Course There's a Subtle Tribute to Beyoncé and JAY-Z in The Harder They Fall

Netflix's The Harder They Fall is the gift that keeps on giving! On Nov. 3, the streaming service dropped a YouTube video in which part of the star-studded cast, including Regina King and Idris Elba, reveal some stunning hidden details that viewers likely missed when they watched the Western film. In the clip, director Jeymes Samuel explains the special meaning behind the Carter & Carter general store that appears throughout the town of Redwood, sharing that he drew inspiration from a couple of, ahem, A-list friends.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
29K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy