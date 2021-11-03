CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montreal Canadiens’ Jonathan Drouin on mend after being struck by puck

By Sportsnaut
 7 days ago

Montreal Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin is day-to-day after being struck in the head by a puck Tuesday night.

Drouin, 26, skated off the ice under his own power after getting hit by a shot from teammate Brett Kulak in the first period of a 3-0 win against the visiting Detroit Red Wings.

Drouin was taken to a hospital for evaluation. On Wednesday morning, Montreal coach Dominique Ducharme said Drouin is doing well and that tests indicated he did not sustain a concussion.

Drouin has two goals and five assists in 11 games this season, his fifth season with the Canadiens and eighth in the NHL.

He has 239 points (71 goals, 168 assists) in 404 games with Montreal and the Tampa Bay Lightning (2014-17) , who drafted the Quebec native with the No. 3 overall pick in 2013.

NHL games today: TV schedule, best bets and DFS picks

–Field Level Media

