686 x Rude Girls Surface Cargo Pant

Sizes: m’s S-XXL Best for: Frigid days. For the coldest tours, grab the Kick Turn II. This pant’s 60-gram synthetic insulation, combined with a reflective Omni-Heat Infinity lining made of gold metallic dots, turns up the heat: “I snowshoed in -30°F temps and high winds on Lake Superior’s south shore all day and was never bothered by the cold,” one Wisconsin tester says. Columbia’s proprietary waterproof/breathable Omni-Tech fabric keeps out precip and wind, and zippered inner-thigh vents make it easy to unload excess heat or invite cooling outside air. The Kick Turn II is packed with features as well, such as internal leg gaiters that kept snow out of boots and hard-as-nails cuff guards. Utility loops below the waist make it a breeze to access extra gear; we lashed a GPS unit, glove liners, and a camera to the loops on a three-day excursion into Colorado’s Rawah Wilderness. Bonus: The Kick Turn II packs down to cantaloupe-size.
