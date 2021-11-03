CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

Prosecutors show Rittenhouse trial jurors video of shootings

By TAMMY WEBBER, MICHAEL TARM, AMY FORLITI Associated Press
Caledonian Record-News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The jury at Kyle Rittenhouse's murder trial over a string of shootings on the streets of Kenosha watched one of the central pieces of video evidence Wednesday — footage of a man chasing Rittenhouse and throwing a plastic bag at him just before the man was gunned...

www.caledonianrecord.com

Caledonian Record-News

Testimony ends in Missouri man's trial in wife's death

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man repeatedly denied suggestions from prosecutors Wednesday that he fatally injured his wife by jumping on her back or strangling her during an argument two years ago. Joseph Elledge testified for the second day in his first-degree murder trial in the death of 28-year-old...
MISSOURI STATE
