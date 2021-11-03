CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Testimony reveals Valarie Ruark’s skull was found in several pieces

By Megan Belcher
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 7 days ago

WARRICK CO., Ind (WEHT) Opening arguments began Wednesday in the trial of Brian Baumgartner. He is accused of helping Anthony Wolfe, Jr. kill Valarie Ruark.

Evidence presented Wednesday morning revealed Ruark’s skull was found in 48 pieces. An anthropologist from USI was called in to assist with reconstruction of her remains.

Ruark was shot in the face. Her burned body was found in April of 2019 near Elberfeld.

  • Brian Baumgartner
  • Anthony Wolfe, Jr.
  • Ivory Baumgartner, Source: Warrick County Sheriff’s Office

Wolfe was found guilty of murder, abuse of a corpse, and obstruction of justice back in May. He was sentenced to 75 years in prison.

Police say they believe Wolfe and Baumgartner thought Ruark was a police informant, and that was their motive for killing her. Ruark was not an informant.

Ivory Baumgartner pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice in the case. She was sentenced to 18 months probation and more serious charges against her, including conspiracy to commit murder, were dropped.

