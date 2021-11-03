CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lauri Markkanen enters COVID protocols

 7 days ago

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lauri Markkanen entered the league’s health and safety protocols on Wednesday.

Teammate Kevin Love entered the protocols on Monday, and both players will miss Wednesday night’s home game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

It’s unclear whether Markkanen tested positive for COVID-19. The Cavaliers reportedly are 100 percent vaccinated.

Markkanen, 24, is averaging 12.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists in eight games (all starts) this season, his first with Cleveland after being acquired in a sign-and-trade deal with Chicago in August.

A 2017 first-round pick (seventh overall), the Finland native has career marks of 15.5 points and 7.0 rebounds and is a 36.3-percent 3-point shooter through 229 games (203 starts) with the Bulls (2017-21) and Cavaliers.

–Field Level Media

NBA
Columbus Dispatch

Cavs forward Kevin Love has entered health and safety protocols

Cavaliers forward Kevin Love has entered the league's health and safety protocols, the team announced on Monday afternoon. Love is expected to miss several games, according to a report by The Athletic. "It's a huge impact, not only for Kevin as a player but him as a person around the...
NBA
Fear The Sword

Cleveland Cavaliers at Charlotte Hornets gamethread

The Cleveland Cavaliers' new City Edition uniforms were debuted today. But, they aren’t as neat as the Charlotte Hornets’ new look. Ah well, maybe the Cavs will win to break even.
NBA
FanSided

Cavs: Lauri Markkanen might be finding his rhythm

It’s been well, an adjustment for Lauri Markkanen this season early on with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Through seven games, Markkanen has had 11.7 points per contest on 48.2 percent true shooting, both of which would be career-lows. I have to give Markkanen some of a pass though, as he’s been...
NBA
FanSided

Cavs Top 3: Lauri Markkanen hinders Hornets in big win

The Cavs saw Lauri Markkanen swam the Hornets. The Cavs were heading into Charlotte to take on the Hornets in the last stop of their five-game road trip. A road trip that saw them defeat the Nuggets and Clippers, but fall to the Lakers and Suns. A 3-2 road trip would be exactly what this team needed and Lauri Markkanen was exactly the guy needed to make sure a win happened.
NBA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

