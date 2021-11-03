Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lauri Markkanen enters COVID protocols

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lauri Markkanen entered the league’s health and safety protocols on Wednesday.

Teammate Kevin Love entered the protocols on Monday, and both players will miss Wednesday night’s home game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

It’s unclear whether Markkanen tested positive for COVID-19. The Cavaliers reportedly are 100 percent vaccinated.

Markkanen, 24, is averaging 12.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists in eight games (all starts) this season, his first with Cleveland after being acquired in a sign-and-trade deal with Chicago in August.

A 2017 first-round pick (seventh overall), the Finland native has career marks of 15.5 points and 7.0 rebounds and is a 36.3-percent 3-point shooter through 229 games (203 starts) with the Bulls (2017-21) and Cavaliers.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads: