Allrecipes.com

12 of Grandma's Best Thanksgiving Desserts

No one dishes up nostalgic Thanksgiving desserts like grandmas can. And generous Allrecipes home cooks love to share their family heirloom recipes passed down through generations, including favorites like apple pie and chocolate cream pie to cupcakes and everything made with pumpkin. Start a new tradition in your family with these timeless Thanksgiving dessert recipes that are good enough to earn grandma's stamp of approval.
RECIPES
Malibu Times

Fruity Fall Flavors for Dessert

(Culinary.net) Comfort food typically calls to mind soups, stews and hearty meals meant to warm you up on a chilly day. However, you can also turn to tasty treats as a way to end a cold day on a hot note. For example, warm fruits baked into a crisp dessert...
WALNUT, CA
TrendHunter.com

Frozen Cookie Dough Desserts

Dough.Chi is a brand-new frozen cookie dough dessert from Doughlicious and it combines ice cream and cookie dough in a new way. Rather than being sandwiched together, this new line of cookie dough-covered ice cream balls takes cues from the popular Japanese dessert mochi. Dough.Chi can be found in fun...
FOOD & DRINKS
palmspringslife.com

Just Desserts

"Paulette Goto: "I always tell people, ‘You're in charge of the cake. Don't let the cake be in charge of you.’" Paulette Goto didn’t learn to bake cakes by watching her mother. In fact, by the time she was 16, Goto was already on her own, working two full-time jobs, and no longer attending school.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
therecipecritic.com

Simple and Delicious Dessert Nachos

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. These dessert nachos are so delicious! Cinnamon sugar tortilla chips that are topped with fruit, chocolate, and whipped cream. You won’t find a dessert more loved than this one!. I...
RECIPES
Portsmouth Times

Celebrate a popular chocolate dessert

It is hard to determine who created the brownie, but dessert devotees no doubt appreciation that individual’s now beloved creation. Brownies are one of North America’s favorite baked treats. They actually are classified as a bar cookie rather than a cake, and the dessert earned its name from the deep, brown color of its main ingredient.
FOOD & DRINKS
Las Vegas Weekly

Ada’s somm Kat Thomas talks wine tasting and desserts

Kat Thomas has been working in wine in Las Vegas since 1997, tending bar at some of the city’s most popular restaurants and helping to expand customers’ palates and minds. She spent most of the last five years as the training and education manager for the Hakkasan Group’s domestic operations, a gig that took her already varied experience to the next level.
LAS VEGAS, NV
WFMZ-TV Online

A Fall Finger Food for Dessert

(Culinary.net) Pumpkin is the flavor of the season when fall comes around, especially when used in heartwarming desserts and sweet treats the whole family can enjoy. This autumn, when your loved ones start searching the kitchen for sweets, you can turn to Spiced Pumpkin Carrot Cheesecake Cupcakes for a tasty handheld way to appease those festive cravings. Combining pumpkin quick bread with a handful of household ingredients, this easy recipe makes it simple to serve up traditional tastes in a matter of minutes.
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

18 Nut-Free Desserts

Desserts can be murky terrain for people with nut allergies. Many cakes, brownies, and cookies call for some type of nut or nut butter, and they're not all easy to spot. So if you're cooking for someone with a nut allergy or you're looking for a way to treat yourself, you need nut-free dessert recipes you can call on time and time again. These popular cookie, brownie, cake, pie, crisp, and cobbler recipes have one thing in common: no nuts whatsoever. These nut-free desserts can safely satisfy people with nut allergies — and everyone else, too.
RECIPES
Real Simple

7 Trader Joe's Desserts That Require Absolutely No Cooking This Thanksgiving

Leave it to Trader Joe's to know exactly what we want this Thanksgiving—a slate of drool-worthy desserts that require zero cooking whatsoever. That's right, the supermarket chain that has millions of loyal customers thanks to an array of tasty creations that require little to no effort, has blessed us with several ready-to-eat treats just in time for Turkey Day.
Eyewitness News

Delicious Vegan Holiday Desserts

The holidays are right around the corner and that means lots of food and desserts. You don't have to feel guilty about indulging with the recipes we're making today! Lauren Berger and Marla Felton from Real Cookies are showing us a few delicious vegan recipes. To buy cookies and for recipes visit realcookiesco.com. You'll find recipes from today's segment below.
RECIPES
Times and Democrat

WHAT'S COOKING? Delicious snacks, desserts feature pecans

In our extended family, we have numerous birthday parties in October, November and December. And this time of year, we get together often to watch football on television. For most of those occasions I take chewies or a pecan pie or two because our group truly enjoys them — and almost any kind of cheesecake. That is why I have been gearing up to celebrate Thanksgiving. I practiced by making several pecan pies for shut-in folks and took several to a group of friends in Orangeburg last week. Too, I made two 10-inch cheesecakes for an event I co-hosted. So, my largest mixing bowl and measuring spoons are ready for more action in the weeks ahead. And, that’s a great thing as we will be spending a lot of time together throughout the holiday season.
ORANGEBURG, SC
Dallas News

Val’s Cheesecakes is closing one dessert shop in Dallas

After more than six years serving Val’s Cheesecakes from a shack next to Grapevine Bar in Dallas, the tiny dessert spot will close on Maple Avenue. The other Val’s, which the owner refers to as the “shop” on Greenville Avenue in Dallas, will remain open. “We’ve outgrown it,” says Haitian...
DALLAS, TX
Vogue Magazine

Inside Métier’s Design Studio Dinner Party

To host her first event in a while, Métier founder Melissa Morris knew of one thing: she didn't want the meal served in a restaurant. So, she called up furniture designer Anna Karlin to ask if her Lower East Side gallery space was available (it was) and chef Woldy Kusina to whip up a vegan menu. And to help her cohost the dinner, actress Emily Mortimer did the job.
LIFESTYLE
castlepinesconnection.com

Thanksgiving desserts that are pie perfect

Whoever coined the phrase “easy as pie” was a liar. Pie, which in my opinion is one of the top five desserts ever invented, is anything but easy to make. I should know, as I’ve spent months of my life working to perfect my technique. I’ve made crusts that were...
FOOD & DRINKS
FOX21News.com

Desserts for every taste at Colorado’s Rib & Chop House!

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. There are desserts for every taste, from chocolate lovers to American classics at Colorado’s Rib & Chop House! No reason to celebrate is needed, it has been a crazy year, and it’s ok to indulge every once in a while. Grab dessert any day of the week at Rib & Chop House. Why? Because you deserve it!
COLORADO STATE

