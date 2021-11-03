In our extended family, we have numerous birthday parties in October, November and December. And this time of year, we get together often to watch football on television. For most of those occasions I take chewies or a pecan pie or two because our group truly enjoys them — and almost any kind of cheesecake. That is why I have been gearing up to celebrate Thanksgiving. I practiced by making several pecan pies for shut-in folks and took several to a group of friends in Orangeburg last week. Too, I made two 10-inch cheesecakes for an event I co-hosted. So, my largest mixing bowl and measuring spoons are ready for more action in the weeks ahead. And, that’s a great thing as we will be spending a lot of time together throughout the holiday season.

ORANGEBURG, SC ・ 19 HOURS AGO