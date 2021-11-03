CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

Sheriff’s deputies looking for missing and endangered Pasco County man

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Sheriff’s deputies are searching for Jonathan Pena-Molina, a 29-year-old missing and endangered man from Pasco County.

Pena-Molina was last seen leaving his residence on the 12000 block of Holbrook Dr. Tuesday around 9:25 p.m., the Pasco Sheriff’s Office said.

Pena-Molina is 5’8” and estimated to be roughly 180 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black hoodie traveling on foot.

Anyone with information on Pena-Molina’s whereabouts is asked to call the Pasco Sheriff’s Office Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7 immediately.

