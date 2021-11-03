CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
These are officially the most dangerous cyber threats around

By Mayank Sharma
 7 days ago
The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has catalogued some of the most significant vulnerabilities that are being actively exploited in the wild. The CISA reasons that protecting against all vulnerabilities is a challenging task, considering that over 18,000 vulnerabilities were identified in 2020 alone. Its new directive...

bloomberglaw.com

Known Cyber Threats to Be Addressed Listed by Security Agency (1)

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency issued a binding operational directive to drive remediation of vulnerabilities that are being “actively exploited” by bad actors. The directive, unveiled Wednesday, establishes a CISA-managed catalog of known exploited vulnerabilities. Federal civilian agencies must under the directive remediate those vulnerabilities within specific time frames.
PUBLIC SAFETY
insurancebusinessmag.com

Cyber threat landscape is changing – how can businesses keep up?

This article was provided by AXIS Insurance. It was written by Sharif Gardner (pictured), cyber unit training manager at AXIS Insurance. The term ‘evolutionary arms race’ is often used in the context of cyber security to explain how, much like in the natural world, the prey must try to keep ahead of the predator in the survival stakes. As businesses develop new strategies to defend and protect themselves against innovative modes of attack by cyber criminals, the need to stay a step ahead causes asymmetric evolutionary pressure that can be costly for firms.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Recorded Future Invests in Cyber Threat Cognitive Intelligence (CTCI)

Recorded Future, the world’s largest provider of intelligence for enterprise security, announced that it has invested in CVE intelligence company Cyber Threat Cognitive Intelligence (CTCI) through The Intelligence Fund. The investment is a continued part of Recorded Future’s mission to support novel approaches to data collection and analysis, with CTCI surfacing unparalleled insight into exploited or soon to be exploited vulnerabilities.
BUSINESS
threatpost.com

All Sectors Are Now Prey as Cyber Threats Expand Targeting

Aamir Lakhani, security researcher at Fortinet, says no sector is off limits these days: It’s time for everyone to strengthen the kill chain. Ransomware doesn’t discriminate – today, every sector faces risks. But we are seeing changes in which sectors are being targeted the most. For instance, while healthcare and...
TECHNOLOGY
VentureBeat

Report: 64% of security leaders identify obstacles to internal cyber threat intelligence

According to a new Forrester study commissioned by Cyware, 64% of respondents note that sharing cyber threat intelligence between their organizations’ security operations center (SOC), incident response, and threat intelligence teams is limited. Chief information security offers (CISOs) must better understand the technology and data access challenges preventing their SOCs from enabling the holistic defense required to secure modern organizations.
TECHNOLOGY
techgig.com

Cyber threats predictions enterprises need to watch out in 2022

McAfee Enterprise and FireEye today released its 2022 Threat Predictions , examining the top. threats they predict enterprises will face in 2022. Bad actors have taken note of successful tactics from 2021, including those making headlines tied to ransomware, nation states, social media, and the shifting reliance on a remote workforce. We expect them to pivot those into next years’ campaigns and grow in sophistication, wielding the potential to wreak more havoc across the globe. Skilled engineers and security architects from the recently combined entity offer a preview of how the threat landscape might look in 2022 and how these new or evolving threats could potentially impact enterprises, countries, and civilians.
TECHNOLOGY
VentureBeat

Report: 37% of IT admins fear software vulnerabilities more than cyber threats

According to a new survey from cloud directory service JumpCloud, security is the top concern among IT admins, with 37% fearing software vulnerability the most. Many people in enterprises today worry about security issues, starting with executive management, CISOs, and security teams. IT administrators still remain on the front lines, however, tasked with managing user devices, identities, and access to all IT resources.
COMPUTERS
helpnetsecurity.com

Despite increased cyber threats, many organizations have no defense plans in place

98% of U.S. executives report that their organizations experienced at least one cyber event in the past year, compared to a slightly lower rate of 84% in non-U.S. executives, according to a Deloitte survey. The pandemic leading to increased cyber threats. Further, COVID-19 pandemic disruption led to increased cyber threats...
TECHNOLOGY
Washington Times

Federal cyber agency: ‘No specific, credible threat to election infrastructure’ on Tuesday

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said there is “no specific, credible threat to election infrastructure” as voters head to the polls across the country on Tuesday. CISA said it would host an “election situational awareness room” to coordinate with state and local election officials, other federal agencies, political organizations...
ELECTIONS
Forbes

Managing Cyber Risk In A Complex, Digital And Threat-Based World

CEO and board member at Optiv, a cyber advisory and solutions leader. Today, it’s all about speed: speed to hire, speed to innovate and digitize, speed to market. With consumer adoption and demand of tech increasing and digital transformation big on every business’ agenda, speed is the new basis of competition.
TECHNOLOGY
CNBC

Labor shortages outrank cyber threats as biggest concern for tech companies

57% of tech executives responding to CNBC's Technology Executive Council survey said finding qualified employees is the biggest concern for their company right now. Respondents ranked it higher than supply chain issues and cyber security threats. Nearly 70% of those surveyed said that they've increased their hiring of remote workers...
TECHNOLOGY
Defense One

DISA Enlists AI to Fight Cyber Threats

In the near term, Defense Information Systems Agency officials plan to strategically employ artificial intelligence capabilities for defensive cyber operations. “First of all, the threat has never been higher. It's also been commoditized: Malware has become commercialized as essentially organized crime on an international scale,” Deputy Commander of the Joint Force Headquarters-Department of Defense Information Network Rear Adm. William Chase III, told reporters during a media roundtable last week. “So, one of the first questions we have to ask ourselves is: ‘What are we actually vulnerable to?’”
TECHNOLOGY
bleepingcomputer.com

MITRE shares list of most dangerous hardware weaknesses

MITRE shared a list of the topmost dangerous programming, design, and architecture security flaws plaguing hardware this year. Such weaknesses can be found in hardware programming, design, or architecture, leading to exploitable vulnerabilities and exposing systems to attacks. This list is the result of the not-for-profit MITRE organization collaborating within...
COMPUTERS
thefastmode.com

NTT Launches Cyber Threat Sensor AI on AWS

NTT has announced the launch of its Cyber Threat Sensor AI (CTS-AI) to ensure scalable security for client applications and workloads hosted on AWS, through an easy-to-use mobile application. CTS-AI is also a core element in NTT’s broader security services portfolio for enterprises, including Managed Detection and Response (MDR), Application...
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Major security issues found in top Linux program for embedded devices

Cybersecurity researchers have discovered 14 critical vulnerabilities in BusyBox, marketed as the Swiss Army Knife of embedded Linux. BusyBox is one of the most widely used Linux software suites, and many of the world’s leading operational technology (OT) and Internet of Things (IoT) devices run BusyBox. Some of the threats...
SOFTWARE
realcleardefense.com

What Is Cyber-Terrorism, and Is It a Threat to U.S. National Security?

The primary defense and security concerns of the 21st-century have been and will continue to be driven by the strategic phenomena of cyberspace and terrorism.[i] However, there are several competing definitions of both cyberspace and terrorism, and there is no universally accepted definition for many cyber-related activities (i.e. cyber-terrorism, cyber-warfare, and cyber-crime). Cyber-terrorism is often loosely defined as the “convergence of terrorism and cyberspace,” which allows for a wide range of interpretation and confusion.[ii] This paper provides a more pragmatic definition of cyber-terrorism by addressing the nuances of previously proposed definitions in order to help the U.S. national security apparatus address current and future threats. Additionally, it will discuss what constitutes a cyber-terror attack and how it differs from other cyber-crimes. Lastly, it will then determine what threat, if any, cyber-terrorism poses to U.S. national security. To do so, I will first provide definitions for both cyberspace and terrorism which are helpful for understanding the distinct phenomenon of cyber-terrorism.
TECHNOLOGY
infosecurity-magazine.com

81% of Organizations Experienced Increased Cyber-Threats During COVID-19

More than four in five (81%) organizations experienced increased cyber-threats during the COVD-19 pandemic, according to a new study by McAfee and FireEye. The global survey of 1451 IT and line of business decision-makers found that close to half (43%) have suffered from downtime due to a cyber concern. This resulted in costs of $100,000 for some organizations.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TechRadar

This top VPN provider may have leaked millions of user details

Cybersecurity researchers have found an unprotected database weighing over 100GB that contains more than 300 million records including all kinds of personally identifiable information (PII) of VPN users. Digging through the database, Comparitech researchers who found the database noticed several indications that suggest that the data belongs to ActMobile Networks,...
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Cyber Threats Have Increased 81% Since Global Pandemic

McAfee Enterprise and FireEye Highlight At-Risk Industries this Holiday Season. McAfee Enterprise and FireEye released Cybercrime in a Pandemic World: The Impact of COVID-19 findings, revealing the imminent need for organizations to prioritize and strengthen their cybersecurity architecture. The findings indicate that during the pandemic, 81% of global organizations experienced increased cyber threats with 79% experiencing downtime due to a cyber incident during a peak season. As the holiday season approaches, supply chain and logistics, e-commerce and retail, and the travel industry see predictable increases in consumer and business activity – making them more vulnerable to cyber threats and leaving business, employee and consumer data at risk.
TECHNOLOGY
