When you're talking about healthy eating options McDonald's probably isn't the first place that comes to mind. Mickey D's is a great spot to grab lunch when you didn't pack one for the day. It's perfect for when kids are in tow and you need that emergency dinner plan. And it's always a pitstop option on road trips because there seems to be a sign for one at every exit you pass. Yep, there are a bunch of scenarios when grabbing a bite at Mcdonald's is ideal. And if McDonald's has it their way, a KPAX article has details about how you could be thinking of the golden arches in the future when you want a hamburger but don't really want a hamburger. If successful, it could all be a big boost for Montana.

MONTANA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO