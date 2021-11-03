CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Astigmatism

WebMD
 7 days ago

Astigmatism is a condition in which your eye, especially your cornea or the clear front part of the eyeball, isn’t completely round. Ideally, an eyeball is shaped like a perfectly round ball. Light comes into it and bends evenly, which gives you a clear view. But if your cornea is shaped...

www.webmd.com

Tyler Morning Telegraph

Signs you are low in Vitamin D

What is vitamin D? Our body uses it to absorb minerals like calcium and phosphorus. That makes your teeth and bones strong. Vitamin D also supports your muscles, nerves and immune system. You can get it from sunshine on your skin and from eating eggs, fatty fish and fortified foods like milk and cereal.
HEALTH
Best Life

If You're Over 65, Never Eat This One Kind of Fish, Says CDC

High in protein, low in calories, and rich in omega-3 fatty acids, fish is generally considered to be a healthy addition to your diet. But experts say that those over the age of 65 should consider the risk of fish poisoning before planning their next seafood meal. Unfortunately, there's little you can do to spot the problem, experts from Johns Hopkins Medicine explain. "Fish containing these toxins do not look, smell, or taste bad. Cooking, marinating, freezing, or stewing does not destroy the toxin," their experts warn. That's exactly why it's so essential to learn which types of fish are most likely to cause fish poisoning, and to avoid them accordingly. Read on to find out which fish you should cut from your diet, and why your risk skyrockets after 65.
NUTRITION
spring.org.uk

This Popular Vitamin Can Double Weight Loss

People with higher levels of this vitamin in their body tend to lose more weight when dieting. A variety of common vitamins and minerals have been linked to weight loss. High levels of vitamin D, though, have repeatedly been linked to weight loss and a reduction in belly fat. People...
WEIGHT LOSS
EatThis

Doctors Warn You Not to Take Too Much of This Vitamin Right Now

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been multiple studies examining how vitamins can impact your chances of contracting COVID-19 and amping up on them may influence severity of infection and even death. However, a notable study warns that one in particular may not be as effective as previously believed. Read on to find out what it is—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Had a "Small Heart Attack"

Back in July, fans of good TV were shocked by news that Bob Odenkirk had collapsed on the set of Better Call Saul. After several nervous hours, the actor thanked well-wishers and his doctors, saying he had suffered a "small heart attack" and was on the mend. Unfortunately, in the U.S., someone has a heart attack every 40 seconds, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But they aren't always dramatic. In some cases, you may not even realize you had one. These are some sure signs you've had a "small" or "mild" heart attack. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
spring.org.uk

A Frequent Symptom Of Vitamin D Deficiency

It is estimated that up to 70 percent of people could have a vitamin D deficiency. Depression and pain can both be signs of vitamin D deficiency, research suggests. As well as low mood, the most important symptoms of depression are:. Decreased interest in life. Energy loss. Concentration problems. People...
HEALTH
Healthline

Does Eating Eggs Affect Arthritis Symptoms?

Arthritis is a common condition that can cause inflammation, swelling, stiffness, and pain in various joints in the body. While there are more than 100 different types of arthritis, osteoarthritis and RA are the most common (. ). Osteoarthritis is a degenerative condition in which the cartilage in your joints...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
NewsBreak
Health
Lite Rock 96.9

Five Bedtime Snacks For a Better Night’s Sleep

Many people experience problems either falling or staying asleep. Getting good sleep is incredibly important for your overall health. It may reduce your risk of developing certain chronic illnesses, maintain brain health, and boost your immune system. It’s generally recommended that we get between 7 and 9 hours of uninterrupted sleep each night, though many people struggle to get that. If you are one of them, there are many strategies you can use to promote good sleep, including making changes to your diet.
FOOD & DRINKS
spring.org.uk

A Simple Sign Of Vitamin D Deficiency

Around 60% of people may have a vitamin D deficiency. Muscle fatigue is a common sign of vitamin D deficiency, research finds. Vitamin D is vital for enabling the muscles to work efficiently. Low levels of this vitamin are linked to poor energy and tiredness. Taking vitamin D supplements helped...
HEALTH
Indy100

Man criticised for shaming his wife for the bleeding she experienced after giving birth

Giving birth can be a stressful and unpleasant process for some moms; injuries can occur, and there will almost certainly be a lot of blood involved.And, when the body recovers, there will almost certainly be a lot more blood. It’s entirely a normal part of the experience.But one mother has admitted that her spouse has made her feel “gross” about the bleeding since their child was born recently.The unnamed housewife detailed how she and her spouse had a fight over her sanitary towel disposal and the bleeding she was having in a post on the popular Reddit thread, ...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Best Life

If You Keep This on Your Bed, You May Be Attracting Mice, Experts Say

There are few things more enjoyable than curling up in bed after a long day. And while you may be looking forward to snuggling up against those fluffy pillows and burrowing under your soft comforter, it may not be comfort alone you find in your bed. In fact, pest control experts say having this one common item—and not one associated with food—on your bed could be inviting mice into your sleeping space. Read on to find out how you could be making your bed a haven for mice and what to do about it.
ANIMALS
powerofpositivity.com

15 Behaviors That Reveal A Lonely Person

The whole world is your oyster, but what happens when you don’t have anyone to share in these experiences? You don’t go out much, and you socially isolate yourself because you’re lonely. A lonely person might struggle with, and the feeling of solitude is increasing in this country. This widespread...
MENTAL HEALTH
shefinds

The Worst Condiment To Add To Your Eggs, According To Health Experts (It Causes An Inflamed Stomach!)

We all love a good brunch—and the foundation of many signature brunch dishes is eggs. Whether it’s an omelette, eggs benedict, or just a regular scramble, you can’t go wrong with them. Many people enjoy their egg dishes with spicy and savory condiments, but did you know that it could cause an inflamed stomach, or make it worse if you already have it?
HEALTH

