Past reports have shed light on Travis Scott’s history of ‘reckless’ behavior at his concerts, with incidents that left the rapper twice arrested and sued. According to past reports, Travis Scott has a history of holding concerts plagued with violence and reckless behavior, leading him to be arrested twice and sued. This weekend’s Astroworld music festival ended in tragedy, but it’s apparently not the first time the 30-year-old rapper’s shows have gone awry.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO